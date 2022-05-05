What is Josh Brubaker's age? The Circle star hosted Spiderman: No Way Home premiere last year

The 25-year-old TikTok celebrity Josh "Bru" Brubaker will feature as one of the cast members of Netflix's hit series The Circle. The show, which premieres on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, will be hosted by actress and writer Michelle Buteau and will have nine contestants playing a game of catfishing.

In a world where social media dominates almost everything in our lives, The Circle seems like a perfect fit and an effective binge-watch option on Netflix.

The online networking competition show will have the contestants set up separately in their apartments and talk to each other without coming face-to-face to catfish each other until one wins $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000."

Who is The Circle contestant Josh Brubaker?

Josh Brubaker was born and brought up in Michigan and resides in Los Angeles, California. The star dons a couple of hats by being a famous LA-based TikTok star and a radio host of '106.5 The End.' He will be one of the players who will enter the show as a deceiving member, disguised as a catfish.

Although The Circle star has been extremely private about his parents and family, he does have his niece feature in one of his most famous TikTok videos.

Listeners of New Country 93.1 know him as Josh ‘Bru’ Brubaker, but the star has amassed a massive 4.1 million followers on TikTok, with him being known as the ‘CEO of Radio Tik Tok.’

What began as a quarantine goal for him became his reality as one of his videos on the platform, a clip of him playing the wrong song while on-air, recorded around 30 million views.

He pursued his passion for broadcasting by attending Specs Howard School of Media Arts. After chancing upon this school at a college fair, he aspired to enter the world of television or sports.

Speaking to WDIV-TV, a local television station in Detroit, he said:

“I had no idea I wanted to be involved with radio, I love people and music and how they come together and sort of fell into it.”

Several years into his broadcasting career, he hosted the afternoon show for New Country 93.1, co-hosted the Broadway in the Morning segment, and hosts the 96.3 WDVD channel on weekends.

The TikToker is dating fellow social media star and content creator Anna Sitar. They confirmed their relationship in December last year through their social media profiles.

Anna, who was named one of TikTok's breakthrough stars in 2021, posted a video about dating her "internet crush," leaving fans to speculate about a possible romance between the duo. The couple appear to be still going strong, according to their handles.

Josh also hosted Spiderman: No Way Home premiere and is seen interacting with the movie stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, with the former stealing his mic. His girlfriend Anna was also supported at the event and shared a goody picture of the two at the premiere.

The Circle has held its status as one of the most popular reality shows on Netflix and continues to maintain the same in its third season as well.

The five contestants who have chosen to play themselves are: Yu Ling Wu, Crissa Jackson, Alyssa Ljubicich, Rachel Evans and Frank Grimsley. Apart from Josh, others who will be seen entering the condo as catfish include: Alex Brizard (as Nathan), John Franklin (as Carol) and Parker Abbott (as Paul).

Edited by Yasho Amonkar