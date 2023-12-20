What did Kanye West say about Black people? Rapper disputes idea of race and says Blacks are Indians

Kanye West, the American rapper and songwriter, has disputed the idea of race while hosting a private listening of his upcoming album Vultures with singer Ty Dolla $ign in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

In a 10-minute speech after the show, the rapper touched on various topics, including Jews, Donald Trump, and how "race" does not exist. According to Hot New Hip Hop, he spoke about African-American people, saying,

"Show me black on the planet! Where is it? We're not black; we're Indian."

West also blasted his former business partners and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as per NBC.

Kanye West challenges notions of race at listening party

Ye, known professionally as Kanye West, is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with 160 million records sold. He has won 24 Grammy Awards; however, in recent years, the artist's reputation has taken a hit after a series of viral rants about religion, race, and much more.

On December 12, Kanye West celebrated the completion of his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign with a listening party. The album will include a total of 18 tracks, including the title track featuring Bump J and Lil Durk, as per Rolling Stone. The event went viral due to an incident at the after-show where West went on a 10-minute rant. The rapper started by mentioning Jewish people, saying,

"It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that. ... Bring your sponsorships to that. I don’t give a f*ck n*gg*. I don’t give a f*ck about life or death, I got visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so."

Kanye West followed his alleged antisemitic comments by talking about race, hinting that it's a social construct, and adding that black people were Native Americans. He further said,

"Race is made up. We’re native American. How many of y’all grandmas got Indian in your family?"

The rapper soon realized that his guests had stopped recording him, so he asked the people present, "‘Why you stop recording?" To which a woman replied that her phone's battery had died, Kanye rebutted, "It’s because you think I sound crazy."

After people across the room reassured him that he was "You’re talking truth," Kanye West went on to talk about more issues.

Kanye West mentions his daughter North in rant

As part of the rant, Ye spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their 10-year-old daughter, North West, saying,

"My daughter ripped up the mother f*cking couches in the house to be able to be with me right now."

The rapper was allegedly implying that North had to act out for her to be allowed to attend his event. His daughter attended the listening party and debuted as a rapper with a track on Kanye's album, as per The Sun. She wore a black oversized coat with a matching T-shirt and pants as she lip-synced to the lyrics:

"I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me / it’s gonna get messy/ it’s gonna get messy / just bless me."

The Yeezy mogul spoke about other celebrities, including Drake and Jay Z, in his rant. He also blasted his old business partners, Adidas, who ended their multimillion-dollar deal last year after he made a series of antisemitic comments, as per Page Six.

Kanye West's Vultures album is scheduled to be released on December 31, 2023.