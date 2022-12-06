What was Kirstie Alley's Big Life all about? Late actress’ reality TV shows’ explored 

Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley passed away on Monday, December 5, after a brief but private battle with cancer.

The 71-year-old left her fans and followers with many memories and critical acclaim from a number of films, movies, and shows that she took up and played iconic roles in. While viewers will remember her for her movies, the actress has also starred in a number of reality shows.

Kirstie was part of her own reality show, Kirstie Alley's Big Life, a television series that debuted on A&E in 2010. The show documented her struggles with weight issues and chronicled her life as she navigated the launch of her weight loss program and being a single mother. The series was then shifted to Lifetime and aired for a total of 12 episodes, with viewers witnessing her weight loss journey.

Throughout her memorable and vast career, the star also made appearances on several other reality shows. These include her stint on the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother season 22, Dancing With The Stars season 12 and 15, and the latest one being The Masked Singer in 2022.

More details on Kirstie Alley's stint on reality shows explored

On Kirstie's Big Life, the actress, who was the star of the show, weighed around 228 pounds (103 kg). Although the show ran for one season, the 12 episodes were deemed extremely popular by viewers as Kirstie granted her fans "unprecedented access inside her life," while "making headlines and staying in the forefront of the American conscience."

The actress also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother season 22, finishing as the runner-up of the season. During her stint on the popular reality series, she also opened up about her former co-star Patrick Swayze, who she fell in love with while the duo filmed the 1985 miniseries North and South. Kirstie told PEOPLE:

"I would've loved to have an affair with Patrick Swayze but we were both married so I wouldn't have gone off [with him]. I kissed him and I wish I could've had an affair but I'm a strong believer in fidelity and he was married. When you get on the road and you do a movie, it's very easy to fall in love with your leading man. Very, very easy."

In February 2011, Kirstie announced that she was participating in Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 21. She was partnered with pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and finished in second place, behind Hines Ward and Kym Johnson. She once again took part in season 15 of the dance reality competition, being paired up with Maksim. The duo were the seventh pair to be eliminated that season.

Although she was one of the highest scored contestants in the DWTS seasons with her incredible dance routines, she struggled with her weight issues during the stint. According to a report by Hollywood Life, she went on a strict diet and trained for five hours a day. She also had brief feuds with her dance partner and over the years, they still didn't have the best bond.

The actress also appeared on season 7 of Fox's The Masked Singer as Baby Mammoth and made it to the semi-finals, after which she was unmasked.

Seven months later, on December 5, Kirstie's children announced that the actress had died at the age of 71. In a public statement, they said:

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Kirstie Alley was known for her iconic roles in the 1982 film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Cheers, Look Who's Talking, David's Mother, Veronica's Closet, and Fat Actress, among many others.

She was first married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977 and then to actor Parker Stevenson. The pair welcomed two children through the adoption of William in 1992 and Lillie in 1995, and in 1997, got divorced.

