What was KUWTK’s "Soda Drama" parody? Kourtney Kardashian mimics the spoof with kids Penelope and Reign on TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian has taken herself and her two younger kids Penelope and Reign to TikTok to film their version of the viral "Soda Drama" parody clip spoofing the Kardashian family's iconic reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

The Lemme founder along with her children were seen mimicking the viral clip and mouthing the exact words along with facial expressions, hair wigs, and more. The original "Soda Drama" parody clip shows the three Kardashian sisters - Kim getting angry and emotional at her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, for ordering strawberry soda instead of the orange soda suggested by her.

"You should get the orange soda": Kourtney Kardashian recreates the "Soda Drama" parody with her kids on TikTok

Kourtney, along with her kids, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, mimicked the iconic "Soda Drama" parody clip, a popular spoof of KUWTK. The TikTok clip already has over 261K likes and over 1.3 million views at the time of writing this article. The account is named “pandkourt,” which is a mix of both Kourtney and daughter Penelope’s name and has over 5 million followers and over 93 million likes.

The clip began with Reign pretending to be Kim and said:

“You should get the orange soda."

Penelope then mouthed the words of her mother Kourtney in the parody clip and said:

“Ok.”

The Lemme founder then made the appearance as the waiter in the "Soda Drama" parody and asked the sisters what they would like to drink. In response, Reign pretended to be the parody version of Kim and said:

"Orange soda, please.”

Penelope, who was again essaying the role of a parodied version Kourtney, said:

"I'll have the strawberry soda."

The video then shifted to Reign mimicking a disappointed Kim before it turned to him wearing a wig, pretending to be the parodied version of Khloe and asking for a strawberry soda, just like Kourtney.

Reign, as the the parodied version of Kim, ended the clip by saying:

"I am so shocked and betrayed right now.”

The "Soda Drama" spoof clip originated when Simgm Productions turned the Kardashian sisters into sims

The Kardashians are one of the most popular families in the Hollywood industry. Thanks to their hit reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, they garnered more popularity and a large loyal fanbase over the span of two decades.

So successful was the reality show that a production company made a satirical spin of the three sisters - Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney - and the E! flagship show by turning them into sims. Simgm Productions made a series of short episodes starring the reality TV stars. One of these, titled "Soda Drama," features the trio going to Los Angeles over what to order.

The three sisters' striking but uncanny resemblance to their original selves garnered a lot of attention from the audience. Moreover, similarities between the Kardashian sisters' original voices and the characters in the satirical video were shocking for viewers, with the Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney starting conversations with their iconic "OMG."

Kim was seen asking what the sisters wanted to drink, advising them to drink orange soda. However, when the waiter came to take their order, Khloe and Kourtney opted for the strawberry sodas, following which the music turned dramatic and camera panned to an angry and frustrated Kim, who said to the camera:

"I am so shocked and betrayed right now. Kourtney and Khloe have completely thrown me under the bus."

She then stormed out of the restaurant and cried inside a bathroom while Kourtney back at the table said:

"She's such a cry baby. Kim crying is the funniest thing ever."

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children, Penelope, Reign, and Mason, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, who she dated from 2006-2015. The Kardashians star is now married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Poll : 0 votes