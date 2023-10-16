What is the Lavender Sharpie drama? Viral TikTok story explained as trend leaves users deeply invested 

A scandal involving Sharpie markers has left the internet in a frenzy. TikTok is often a breeding ground for drama. One might expect the latest scandal to involve influencers; however, it is between multiple colorful pens. TikTok page @welovemarkers has garnered multi-million views after narrating the affairs of “Sharpie High,” which seems inspired by teen-drama shows like Riverdale, Euphoria, and Gossip Girl.

The storyteller, whose identity remained unknown at the time of writing this article, narrates drama involving Sharpie pens, which are named after their respective colors. In the video, it seems matters amongst the high school “students” go downhill as the new student, Lavender, shows up.

The TikTok account has amassed a massive following of approximately 656.6K. Netizens could not help but get invested in the drama that is unfolding.

The TikTok Sharpie drama involves nefarious teachers, broken hearts, and marriages gone wrong

Expand Tweet

The series starts with the introduction to the characters, which are the blue and pink markers, the “hottest couple in school,” and the “Mint and Purple” markers, the “second hottest couple in school.” The pairs belong to the same friend group and remain intact until Lavender, a “homewrecker and a sl*t” shows up.

Lavender plans to mingle with the group and is warmly welcomed to the squad by the girls Pink and Purple. However, Lavender conspires to steal their boyfriends. After Pink and Purple disperse, Lavender asks the boys Blue and Mint whether they want to hang out without their respective girlfriends.

The trio then spend time with each other. At one point, Blue says, “Bro, lavender's so hot, but I love pink.” The group indulges in their private rendezvous, where Lavender kisses Blue as Mint eagerly waits for his turn to kiss Lavender.

Expand Tweet

The next few slides show the trio’s Sharpie caps getting opened. The TikTok does not mention what this signifies. However, Distractify claims that it means the trio took their clothes off.

Meanwhile, Pink and Purple can be seen concerningly waiting for responses from their boyfriends. They also decide to make Lavender mingle with other boys as a “setup.”

The next day, Lavender speaks to her school teacher, Mr. Black, about her grades. To improve her failing grades, she proposes getting intimate with Mr. Black. With the Black Sharpie a bit concerned, Lavender reminds him:

“You’re already cheating with Mrs. Brown; it would be a shame for that to get out.”

Later, Pink and Purple introduce Lavender to Orange.

Lavender spends time with Blue and Mint yet again; however, Lavender and Mint “accidentally put the wrong caps on.” As time progresses, Lavender shows up in Mr. Black’s classroom with the wrong cap on and says, “Just don’t worry, let’s do this.” Principal Black then shows up and involves himself in Mr. Black and Lavender’s private time together.

Expand Tweet

In the following slides, Pink and Purple confront their boyfriends, Blue and Mint, respectively. Mint also gets questioned about his wrong cap. Mint then claims his cap must have been mixed up in the locker room. Blue throws Mint under the bus, leaving Pink and Purple speculating that Lavender must have been the marker Mint cheated with.

Mint then gets furious over being ratted out by Blue, and the pair get into a feud. Meanwhile, the Orange and yellow Sharpie can be seen watching them. At one point, Lavender tries to break the two apart.

Mint and Lavender eventually switch back to their original caps as the latter worries about getting caught. However, Mint claims his ex-girlfriend Purple is “too dumb to find out.”

Netizens go gaga over TikTok Sharpie story

Netizens could not get enough of the tense drama between the markers. Many seemed disappointed to be invested in the high school fiasco. A few tweets read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The TikTok storyteller revealed that the fifth part of the series would be out on October 17.