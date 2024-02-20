What is Maya Erskine's ethnicity? Mr & Mrs Smith actress' nationality, heritage, and more explored

Maya Erskine gained acclaim for her portrayal in Hulu's original television comedy series PEN15, alongside Anna Konkle, from 2019 to 2021. She is a multi-talented American actress, writer, and musician.

As reported on SuperFest Film, Erskine is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity, Asian-White, derived from her parents' origins, incorporating both Japanese and American backgrounds.

Maya Erskine (Image via Instagram @mayaerskine)

Maya was born on May 7, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She tirelessly advocates for the media's fair and realistic representation of mixed-race people to break down stereotypes and promote inclusivity.

Maya Erskine's ethnicity explored

As a result of her mixed-race Asian-White background, Maya Erskine's ethnicity has had a big impact on her intellectual and personal life.

Her parents are Peter Erskine, Maya's father, originating from Somers Point, New Jersey, is a celebrated drummer, and her mother, Mutsuko Nigatawa, was brought up in a town outside of Tokyo, Japan.

Maya told the Guardian she had spent much time questioning her need to act and have everyone look at her. This was because she had spent her childhood strongly wanting to fit in or even hide.

"In therapy I’ve talked a lot about why I’m someone who’s drawn to that. It can seem like it’s about, Look at me! Like me! Approve of me! But I think it’s really about finding your people. It’s about connections, especially when you grow up feeling different and like you don’t have a community. Through art, you’re able to find that community, which is a wonderful thing," she said.

In a cooking interview with Great Jones, Maya's mother, Mutsuko, shared that society after World War II made her childhood very different from her daughter's.

When Maya's parents met in Japan, they started dating, claimed their vows, and moved to California, where she later became famous as an actress. She has an older brother, Taichi Erskine, who also works in Hollywood. The 36-year-old actress became confident in her heritage under Mutsuko's guidance.

Additionally, Maya stated her mother's ethnic taste:

"Sometimes we’ll take trips just to eat. She’s going to come to New York with me for a couple nights. We’re already thinking about Russ & Daughters — that sturgeon! I haven’t found that here in L.A.; it’s so perfect and sweet. We crave that ... I loved having her on set on Pen15, acting in the show."

Maya expressed her love towards her mother by saying:

"She provided a nurturing, calming presence when we were running around like chickens with our heads cut off. She would sometimes pack me and Anna lunches, which was very sweet. When we did the presentation, we auditioned a couple of actresses and then we said as a joke, 'What if we just use my mom?' And then I made an audition tape with her, and she was just so much better than anyone else auditioning. She killed it, and everyone was like, 'Of course your mom should do it.'"

What is Maya Erskine's height?

Maya Erskine is 5 feet 2 and a half inches tall, which is equivalent to 158.8 centimeters. She is 36 years old and weighs 52 kg.

Her zodiac sign is Taurus, with dark brown eyes and black hair. She tied the knot with Michael Angarano, renowned for his works including Almost Famous, Maniac Magee, Will and Grace, and This Is Us, in a private ceremony at the beginning of 2024.

Maya Erskine's career explored

Maya Erskine went to Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences before graduating from Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. She eventually enrolled at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, where she initially majored in musical theater before switching to the Experimental Theater Wing.

Even though Maya's childhood was challenging, as shown in the open and natural series she co-created with Anna Konkle, the actor wanted PEN15 to honor the familial ties within her family. She was nominated for an L.A. Weekly Theater Award for Best Supporting Female Performance in 2013 for her Hamlet performance.

Moreover, Maya's theatrical film debut was as Wanda in Frankenstein (2015), a modern adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 classic Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus. She also voiced Judy Takamoto, owner of Takamoto Bowling, in Scoob!, a 2020 computer-animated mystery comedy.

Recently, Maya played the lead alongside Donald Glover in the new Amazon Original series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. It is a thrilling new version on Amazon Prime Video of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 action favorite.

Released on February 2, 2024, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.