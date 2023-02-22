What is Nate Berkus’ net worth? Fortune explored ahead of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project season 2 premiere

American interior designer and television personality, Nate Berkus, who boasts a net worth of more than $17 million, is all set to make his comeback in a brand new season of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project. Season 2 of the hit HGTV series will premiere on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Nate Berkus will be featuring alongside his husband, Jeremiah Brent, in the HGTV series. The reality series follows the acclaimed home designer pair assisting stressed-out families in starting afresh with home renovations that are reflective of their lifestyles.

Nate Berkus founded the award-winning interior designing firm, Nate Berkus Associates

Nate Berkus, aka Nathan Jay Berkus was born on September 17, 1971, in Orange County, California. His mother, designer Nancy Golden, was instrumental in establishing the Independent Designers Association's Minnesota branch and has appeared on HGTV programmes like Decorating Cents and Room for Change.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Nate has a net worth of $18 million.

Along with his talented husband and designer Jeremiah Brent, Nate Berkus co-hosts HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah House Project. The pair also co-hosted the TLC programme, Nate and Jeremiah: Rescue My Home and made an appearance in season 2 of the reality competition series, Rock the Block. At the age of 24, Nate founded his prestigious award-winning interior design business, the Nate Berkus Associates.

Since then, he has grown to become one of the industry's most well-known names. Along with writing two New York Times bestsellers, Nate Berkus is a member of the AD100 list and the A-List of the world's greatest designers compiled by Elle Decor.

Nate's refined yet intensely personal approach to design has won him a devoted following since his first appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002. He has since hosted a number of his own shows, and has even made a guest appearance on Days of Our Lives.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Berkus listed his 3,980-square-foot condo in Chicago for $2.65 million in 2011. Nate personally renovated and created the entire condo's interior, which was constructed in 1928. The house has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a fireplace mantel made of limestone dating from the 18th century in the living/dining room area.

The home boasts hardwood floors, a study with a fireplace, and a kitchen with high-end appliances and vintage steel kitchen cabinetry. The master bedroom's corner also has a fireplace and a custom walk-in closet.

A quick look at his career trajectory and highlights

Nate hosted the reality TV programme, Oprah's Big Gift, in 2008. He also began hosting The Nate Berkus Show in 2010, which ran for 291 episodes over two seasons, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2011 for Outstanding Lifestyle Program.

He launched his brand of merchandise, Linens 'n Things in 2005. In 2013, he unveiled the Nate Berkus Fabric Collection at Calico Corners.

Berkus served as the host of the NBC programme American Dream Builders in 2014. He has also served as the executive producer of the Oscar-winning film, The Help.

Nate Berkus and his husband Jeremiah Brent launched their reality series Nate & Jeremiah by Design, in 2017. In 2020, he assisted with the reconstruction of Maryland's Ellicott City for Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back episode, titled Save Our Town. He also made an appearance in a Hyundai Tucson advertisement in 2021.

Berkus received the Chicago Social Magazine's Design Director Award in 2000. In 2002, he also received the Vox/Out Design and Style Award. He was listed on Craine Business Magazine's "40 Under 40 To Watch" list of 2003, and House Beautiful magazine's "Next Wave Design Talent" feature, which was published that same year.

Personal life

Nate Berkus grew up in Hopkins, Minnesota. His father, Michael A. Berkus, who passed away in 2015 from brain cancer, co-founded the National Sports Collectors Conference, an annual trade expo.

After completing high school, Nate Berkus interned with Leslie Hindman in Chicago and Dominique Aurientis in France. He graduated from Lake Forest College with Bachelor of Arts degrees in sociology and French in 1994, and the following year he established Nate Berkus Associates in Chicago.

After almost a year of dating, Nate proposed to Jeremiah Brent, a fellow interior designer, in April 2013. They tied the knot on May 4, 2014. Via surrogacy, they welcomed their daughter, Poppy on March 23, 2015, and son, Oskar, on March 26, 2018, respectively.

Before meeting Berkus at the age of 26, his partner Jeremiah Brent had never been in a committed relationship, so their immediate chemistry on the first date in 2012 came as a pleasant surprise. In an interview given to the PEOPLE, Nate's husband stated:

"I distinctly recall asking God, what is this? This is not what I believed it to be. There was something about him that made me feel so safe in his company."

In PEOPLE's Love Issue outlet, Brent and Berkus shared details about their 10-year union. Nate Berkus also spoke openly about the impact of his relationship with his late partner, Argentine photographer Fernando Bengoechea, who passed away in the 2004 Sri Lankan tsunami.

The Oprah star has frequently discussed how Bengoechea is a part of his and Brent's narrative.

Nate Berkus will be returning with husband Jeremiah Brent in The Nate and Jeremiah House Project

Berkus will be hosting alongside husband and interior designer partner, Jeremiah Brent in the second season of HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah House Project.

HGTV's hit home renovation reality series, which had 13.4 million views in its first season, will feature Nate and Jeremiah using their creative skills to turn homes into ideal residences that accurately represent its inhabitants.

In the pilot episode, Mike and Lisa, a new client for the design team, are introduced. They have four children and reside in a cherished but congested home in East Rockaway, New York. To provide the six-person family with a practical home with separate areas for the children and parents, the team must work within the confines of the existing floor plan.

The Nate and Jeremiah House Project season 2 premieres on Wednesday, February 22, at 9 pm ET on HGTV and can be streamed on Discovery+.

