What did Nauman Hussain do? Suspect found guilty in Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people 

33-year-old Nauman Hussain was recently found guilty in connection to a 2018 crash that took place in upstate New York. Hussain was charged with manslaughter as 20 people were killed in the crash. The tragedy struck when a limo’s brake system failed, which led the driver to crash into an SUV.

A total of 20 people died in the horrific crash, and the victims included several friends and family members who were going to a birthday party. Nauman Hussain was the operator, and he currently faces up to 15 years in jail. His sentencing is scheduled for May 31.

According to prosecutors, Hussain did not conduct routine inspections on the 2001 Ford Excursion that crashed and killed so many people. Hussain’s defense lawyer claimed that he was misled by a repair shop. The shop owners, however, denied the allegations.

The limo belonged to Prestige Limousine, which was operated by Nauman Hussain. The fatal crash killed 17 passengers who were headed to a birthday party, two pedestrians, and the driver. The crash has been considered one of the deadliest in the US in the last two decades.

Several relatives and family members of the victims were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Cries could be heard after they waited years for someone to take accountability for the horrific crash in Schoharie.

Nauman Hussain has been found guilty of failing to conduct regular checks of the vehicle, and it was confirmed that had the checks been conducted, the condition of the brake system could be noticed, and the crash could have been avoided.

Kevin Cushing, whose son Patrick died in the crash, said:

“It’s exhilarating. We had relatively low expectations because these four-and-a-half years have been filled with disappointment.”

Nauman Hussain’s defense lawyer Lee Kindlon said:

“I’m a little disappointed the judge decided to lock him up today, but not surprised.”

State Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch rejected Hussain’s plea deal that could have spared him jail time

The past few years have been a roller coaster ride for the victims’ families. There were several delays during the trial, due to COVID-19 as well. A plea deal was also announced in 2021, which would spare Nauman jail time.

However, the judge rejected the plea deal. Jurors heard from several witnesses, including an ex-manager of the repair shop, and others who saw the crash. Cushing spoke about Nauman Hussain, and said:

“No one likes to see someone’s life destroyed, and I don’t want to feel that way. I’m certainly glad he’s convicted and I believe he’s getting a punishment that he deserves, but I take no joy in that.”

Congressman Paul D. Tonko stated that the verdict against Hussain marks justice being served to the victims, and their families. He further said:

“While nothing can replace these precious lives lost, I hope this decision brings a measure of peace to all their loved ones.”

Nauman’s father Shahed Hussain owned the Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service, and he was in Pakistan during the crash. It was further revealed that the driver of the limo did not even have the proper license to operate the car that crashed. Special prosecutor Frederick Rench said:

“Mr. Hussain caused the deaths of the victims.”

Nauman Hussain reportedly reached an agreement with prosecutors where if he pleaded guilty, he could be sentenced to around five years’ probation. However, the deal was rejected by State Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch.

