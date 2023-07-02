What is plasmapheresis? All about the process in wake of Jo Lindner's tragic death at 30

Popular German fitness personality Jo Lindner’s death has sparked some wild speculations regarding what might have caused his untimely demise at the age of 30. One of the potential causes noted by netizens is plasmapheresis.

In short, plasmapheresis is a blood-cleaning process. It involves separating the blood cells from the plasma, which is the liquid part of the blood. When someone is sick, their plasma can contain antibodies that strike their immune system.

The All American @uma_johnny Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, known online as ‘Joesthetics,’ dead at 30. Jo Lindner, better known as the bodybuilding influencer “Joesthetics,” died of a sudden aneurysm. While he admitted using steroids, he also underwent plasmapheresis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, known online as ‘Joesthetics,’ dead at 30. Jo Lindner, better known as the bodybuilding influencer “Joesthetics,” died of a sudden aneurysm. While he admitted using steroids, he also underwent plasmapheresis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. https://t.co/RWaxFigPqC

A machine is used in plasmapheresis to take out the affected plasma and then replace it with healthy plasma or a plasma substitute, such as albumin or saline. This process is also called plasma exchange, which is similar to kidney dialysis. Alternatively, the affected plasma can also be separated first and then returned to one’s body after being cleaned or treated.

Plasmapheresis comes with potential side effects which are usually rare and mild. The most common side effect is reduced blood pressure which can lead to dizziness, blurry vision, stomach cramps, and feeling cold. However, serious symptoms can include blood clotting, infection, or allergic reaction.

youtube.com/watch?v=sYUcdm… Joesthetics appeared on @BradleyMartyn 's podcast three weeks ago and discussed how his bloodwork changed after the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and a d-dimer test revealed the presence of micro clots. Joesthetics appeared on @BradleyMartyn's podcast three weeks ago and discussed how his bloodwork changed after the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and a d-dimer test revealed the presence of micro clots.youtube.com/watch?v=sYUcdm…

People speculated plasmapheresis to be a possible reason why Jo Lindner died because he had shared his experience with the process on a podcast by Bradley Martyn.

Speculations about the potential causes of Jo Lindner's death

Jo’s girlfriend Nicha took to Instagram on Saturday, July 1 to share the news of his tragic passing. Nicha wrote that Jo passed away because of an aneurysm, which is a swelling in the blood vessel caused by a weakening blood vessel wall.

She added that the bodybuilder was experiencing neck pain for the past three days, and they did not realize that it was serious until it was too late. However, despite Nicha’s confirmation, people on the internet were not convinced and they went on to theorize the possible reasons for Jo Lindner’s death.

The cause noted by almost everyone is the use of steroids, which is a common practice among rigorous bodybuilders. In the past, there have been instances where fitness enthusiasts have died due to their extreme workout routines along with heavy use of steroids.

Apart from steroids, several people raised concerns about the process of plasmapheresis. In his recent conversation with Bradley Martyn, Jo said that he underwent the procedure twice after particles were found in his bloodwork. A doctor recommended plasmapheresis as a means to cleanse his blood of heavy metals and other harmful substances.

Jo Lindner described the procedure in the podcast. He said that a thick needle drew out his blood, cleaned it in a machine, and reintroduced it back into his blood vessels. He said that despite the process being expensive and discomforting, it was necessary for his recovery after he was vaccinated for COVID-19.

Many people in the United States have already been skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine. After they got to know about Jo's plasmapheresis, some were convinced that his death was in a way brought about by the vaccine.

However, people did not discuss at length exactly how plasmapheresis could have played a key role in triggering the aneurysm that caused Jo Lindner's death. It is thus important to note that Jo’s specific experience and circumstances with the procedure should not be generalized to everyone. Plasmapheresis is ideally performed under professional medical supervision.

