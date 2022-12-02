What is Raelism? Kanye Star of David with Swastika logo sparks online debate 

Kanye West landed in hot waters once again after posting an edited image of the Swastika logo inside the Star of David hours after publicly sharing his admiration for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis during an appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars.

Reports suggest that the image was posted from a laptop and created using the latest version of Adobe Photoshop. Kanye shared the photo with a caption that read:

“YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH.”

Pop Base @PopBase Kanye West promotes his 2024 Presidential campaign with symbol that seems to be a swastika inside the Star of David. Kanye West promotes his 2024 Presidential campaign with symbol that seems to be a swastika inside the Star of David. https://t.co/slH3HxyOYd

The shocking tweet came after West told Alex Jones that “Nazis are, like, kinda cool” while also saying that he loves everyone, including the Jews:

“I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me ‘You can love us and you know what we’re doing to you with the contracts, what we’re pushing with the p*rnography.’”

Meanwhile, he also said claimed “the Holocaust is not what happened” and praised Hitler for the modernization of communication and transit:

“This guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

In the wake of his bizarre interview, the image of the Swastika logo engraved inside the Star of David posted by Kanye West made people believe that the rapper attempted to show unity between Jews and Nazis and his love for both through his post.

While the Swastika symbol was adopted by the Nazis and used in the party's flag, the Star of David symbol was largely adopted by the Jews in the 19th century as an emblem of Judaism and representation of peace and harmony.

Kanye's post also sparked a debate online as many condemned the disturbing image, while some claimed that the Swastika placed within the Star of David was just a copy of the logo of Raelism, a UFO religion and alleged alien cult.

still a deer @flutesofthechi Pop Base @PopBase Kanye West promotes his 2024 Presidential campaign with symbol that seems to be a swastika inside the Star of David. Kanye West promotes his 2024 Presidential campaign with symbol that seems to be a swastika inside the Star of David. https://t.co/slH3HxyOYd i don’t know how i know this, but this genuinely is just a copy of a logo of a weird alien cult, raelism twitter.com/popbase/status… i don’t know how i know this, but this genuinely is just a copy of a logo of a weird alien cult, raelism twitter.com/popbase/status… https://t.co/KZGGlpgBtJ

Kanye West's tweet was later removed from Twitter for violating the rules of the platform.

Everything to know about Raelism

Raelism is the name of a "UFO religion" founded in the 1970s by former French journalist and pop star Claude Vorilhon aka Rael. Followers of the religion define it as a “new religious movement” and believe that humans were sent on Earth as an experiment by aliens.

According to Raelism's beliefs, humans were created using advanced technology by an extraterrestrial species known as the Elohim. Believers of the religion also claim that Elohim was mistaken for the gods mentioned in history.

They also believe that Elohim created forty human hybrids who have previously served as prophets on Earth, including the likes of Jesus, Buddha and Muhammad, as well as Rael himself, who was allegedly the fortieth and final prophet.

Rael first published his claims about Elohim and the “atheist religion” in his 1974 book Le Livre Qui Dit La Verite and established the MADECH organization to promote his ideas. He later replaced the organization with the Raelian Church.

In 1997, Rael began working towards establishing the Clonaid organization that researched human cloning under the direction of senior Raelian Brigitte Boisselier. The company made news in 2002 after it claimed that it had successfully created a human clone baby named Eve.

Raelism also argues that humanity should use new scientific and technological development for peaceful purposes and believes that once that goal is achieved, Elohim will return to Earth to share their technology with humanity and create a utopia.

Glenn Carter, President of the British Raelian Movement, spoke to Vice about their religion and said:

“The only difference between us and anybody else is that we believe all life was created by the Elohim, who were extra-terrestrials visiting Earth from another planet. The rest of our behaviour is the same as any other human being, or group.”

Reports suggest that the Raelians are allegedly building an embassy for the Elohim, which includes a landing pad for their spaceship. In addition to their beliefs, Raelism has also garnered attention for promoting causes like women’s and LGBT rights and protests against nuclear testing.

The Raelians formally functions under the International Raelian Movement (IRM) or Raelian Church.

Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s Star of David with Swastika logo

Kanye West's Star of David with Swastika logo sparked debate online (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye West has continued to make news ever since he wore his White Lives Matter T-Shirt to Paris Fashion Week and consistently shared anti-Semitic statements on social media before launching a presidential campaign for the 2024 US elections.

More recently, the rapper came under fire once again for posting a photoshop image of the Swastika logo inside the Star of David symbol shortly after praising Hitler and sharing his love for both Nazis and Jews during an appearance on Infowars.

Kanye’s post also sparked debate on social media as many took to Twitter to react to the shocking image. While some condemned the musician for the bizarre imagery, others argued that the image was a copy of the Raelism logo:

MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch Kanye West just posted a photo of a swastika inside of the Star of David. This is abhorrent and dangerous. Shame on anyone who has enabled and supported him on his crusade against the Jewish people. We refuse to be silent in the face of this deplorable anti-Semitism. Never again. Kanye West just posted a photo of a swastika inside of the Star of David. This is abhorrent and dangerous. Shame on anyone who has enabled and supported him on his crusade against the Jewish people. We refuse to be silent in the face of this deplorable anti-Semitism. Never again.

StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites



Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act Horrifying - a swastika embedded within a Jewish star.Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk Horrifying - a swastika embedded within a Jewish star.Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk? https://t.co/VUs1MdhK4o

TeddyB @TeddyBEquality Kanye's Nazi Swastika embedded in a Star of David post is one of the most offensive things I've ever seen. This soul crushing hate cannot persevere. We must push back hard in a unified voice against antisemitism. This cannot stand...this must be a catalyst for change. Kanye's Nazi Swastika embedded in a Star of David post is one of the most offensive things I've ever seen. This soul crushing hate cannot persevere. We must push back hard in a unified voice against antisemitism. This cannot stand...this must be a catalyst for change.

Emily Austin @emilyraustin



- Praised Hitler

- Stood by Balenciaga despite their child porn fashion campaign

- Called himself a Nazi

- Tweeted a swastika in a Star of David

- Prayed for world peace??

- Claimed he caught CP3 & Kim



No boundaries?? In less than 1 day, Kanye West:- Praised Hitler- Stood by Balenciaga despite their child porn fashion campaign- Called himself a Nazi- Tweeted a swastika in a Star of David- Prayed for world peace??- Claimed he caught CP3 & KimNo boundaries?? @elonmusk In less than 1 day, Kanye West: - Praised Hitler- Stood by Balenciaga despite their child porn fashion campaign- Called himself a Nazi- Tweeted a swastika in a Star of David - Prayed for world peace??- Claimed he caught CP3 & KimNo boundaries?? @elonmusk

TeddyB @TeddyBEquality to my Jewish brethren Kanye's Nazi Swastika embedded in a Star of David post is shocking & intolerably offensive. Soul crushing hate cannot persevere. Unified, we must push back decisively against antisemitism. Response must reject his hate & be a catalyst for peace and love.to my Jewish brethren Kanye's Nazi Swastika embedded in a Star of David post is shocking & intolerably offensive. Soul crushing hate cannot persevere. Unified, we must push back decisively against antisemitism. Response must reject his hate & be a catalyst for peace and love. ♥️to my Jewish brethren

Farokh @farokh @kanyewest Used to believe your family was the issue here but after seeing you use a swastika inside of a Star of David it’s pretty clear the only issue is you. @kanyewest Used to believe your family was the issue here but after seeing you use a swastika inside of a Star of David it’s pretty clear the only issue is you.

Earthling @Antitheistnz Kanye West just tweeted a disturbing image of a swastika inside a Star of David.



He then deleted and reposted it with a message suggesting this image is “love speech”.



If Ye has any friends left, one of them needs to do him (and us) a favour and impound his phone. Kanye West just tweeted a disturbing image of a swastika inside a Star of David.He then deleted and reposted it with a message suggesting this image is “love speech”. If Ye has any friends left, one of them needs to do him (and us) a favour and impound his phone.

The Velvet Door @The_VelvetDoor Let’s go down the rabbit hole of the symbol



(The swastika inside the Star of David)



Understanding Raelians



#velvetdoor Let’s go down the rabbit hole of the symbol @kanyewest posted tonight(The swastika inside the Star of David)Understanding Raelians 👽Let’s go down the rabbit hole of the symbol @kanyewest posted tonight (The swastika inside the Star of David)▪️▪️Understanding Raelians▪️▪️#velvetdoor https://t.co/Sol8zkIdL4

Apostate Prophet 🇺🇦 @ApostateRidvan By the way, the image Kanye posted is the original symbol of a UFO religion/cult known as Raëlism.



Of course he posts it for a Nazi context. I doubt he knows this. By the way, the image Kanye posted is the original symbol of a UFO religion/cult known as Raëlism.Of course he posts it for a Nazi context. I doubt he knows this. https://t.co/WVh52kGPP6

NÆTE 🇺🇦 🔻 ☮️ @N8te4u The fact that everyone missed this is the official symbol the Raëlism (a UFO religion) and Kanye did not make it up is still killing me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 The fact that everyone missed this is the official symbol the Raëlism (a UFO religion) and Kanye did not make it up is still killing me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UEulUo1TIK

PhotographicFloridian @JackLinFLL I can't be the only one that just learned Raelism exists. I feel stupid for thinking Kanye drew that thing in Photoshop I can't be the only one that just learned Raelism exists. I feel stupid for thinking Kanye drew that thing in Photoshop https://t.co/htM3a0K6be

🦀itha @APunishedCrab I really need everyone to know that that swastika/star of David thing that Kanye tweeted out is, whether he knows it or not, the actual symbol of Raelism, a UFO cult founded in the 70s.



It just makes everything so much more…..more. I really need everyone to know that that swastika/star of David thing that Kanye tweeted out is, whether he knows it or not, the actual symbol of Raelism, a UFO cult founded in the 70s. It just makes everything so much more…..more.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West will address the image controversy in the days to come. The post has since been removed from Twitter for violating its rules.

