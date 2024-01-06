What role did Harry Johnson play in Law & Order? Prolific career explored in the wake of actor’s death aged 81

Harry Johnson, a veteran actor passed away in Los Angeles from a "long illness" on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the age of 81. His rep Jonathan Erickson and his wife Christiane confirmed the news to Deadline.

The prolific entertainer worked in Hollywood for more than four decades. As per The New York Post, ATB Talent Agency shared in a statement on Wednesday,

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of ATB Talent client Harry Johnson. With a career spanning over 40 years, Harry was a true talent and a cherished member of the community."

It continued,

"His impact on the entertainment industry will be remembered and celebrated. Our hearts go out to his friends and family, including Christiane, his wife of 15 years, and stepchildren, Oliver and Penelope. May his memory be a blessing to all."

The actor appeared on several hit television shows such as Battlestar Galactica, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Law & Order. He played two different characters on Law & Order: Brewer in season 2 and Lawrence Hodge in season 3.

Harry Johnson was born on December 27, 1942, in Plainfield, New Jersey. He started his acting career in 1978 appearing in the pilot episode of Battlestar Galactica, as well as the Battlestar Galactica film. As per the New York Post, in 1981, Johnson starred with TV's Batman, Adam West in the film Time Warp.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Harry Johnson's ADR voice has been heard in over 2,000 television episodes, especially all the Law & Order shows and Wolf Films' Chicago shows. As per Studio Binder, ADR stands for Automated Dialogue Replacement which is the process of recording dialogue in a studio after filming to replace the initially recorded lines on set.

The actor, however also played two characters in Law & Order. Brewer in season 2, episode 21, Silence, which aired on April 28, 1992, by NBC network. He also played Lawrence Hodge in season 3, episode 22, Benevolence which came out on television on May 19, 1993.

From 1993 until 1994, the Battlestar Galactica actor played a memorable and important role as Harry in a series of Harry & Louise. The program was available on television and radio advertisements.

American actress, Louise Claire Clark was Johnson's costar and the pair reprised their roles multiple times over the years. Their first reappearance was in an advertisement urging for healthcare reform that aired during the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Harry Johnson's ADR voice was also heard in dozens of feature films, commercials, and video games, but they were mostly uncredited, as per People. In his extensive prolific career in Hollywood spanned four decades, Harry Johnson has appeared in Dynasty, Quincey M.E., Days of Our Lives, M*A*S*H, Melrose Place, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more.

The actor also dabbled into writing books, under the name Harry Castle. His first novel is called Fugitive Romance: The Fictional Memoir of a Hollywood Screenwriter, published in August 2014. Johnson's second book was a short story collection called Miracles & Misfits, both available on Amazon.

Harry is survived by his wife Christiane Johnson, and stepchildren, Oliver and Penelope, as per People.