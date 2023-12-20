What's coming to Netflix this week from December 18 to 24? Complete schedule

The countdown to Christmas is on, and Netflix is unwrapping a festive present for its viewers with an exciting lineup of releases from December 18 to 24, 2023. This week offers a diverse selection, from biopics to space operas, comedy specials, and Korean horror series.

Whether you're a fan of acclaimed actors, thrilling narratives, or international content, Netflix has something in store for everyone. In this article, we dive into the highlights of what's coming to Netflix from December 18 to December 24, 2023.

The complete schedule of all new Netflix releases: December 18 to 24, 2023

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of what Netflix has in store:

December 18: Bank of Dave, Mush-Mush and the Mushables season 1, The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever

December 19: Project Runway season 17, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

December 20: Cindy la Regia: The High School Years season 1, Maestro, Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar, Taming of the Shrewd 2

December 21: Alhamour H.A., Flipping Out seasons 4 and 5, Like Flowers in Sand season 1, Rebel Moon–Part One: A Child of Fire

December 22: Curry & Cyandie: The Jolly Joseph Case, Gyeongseong Creature season 1–part 1, Norma

December 23: Tayo The Little Bus Season 6

December 24: A Vampire in the Family, Melancholia season 1, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie: Catch the Gingerbread Man, The Manny season 1

New movies and shows on Netflix this week

Bank of Dave

Bank of Dave follows the inspiring true story of Dave Fishwick, a self-made millionaire from Burnley. Rory Kinnear portrays Fishwick, a tenacious entrepreneur challenging London's banking giants to establish a people's bank.

Joel Fry and Phoebe Dynevor join Kinnear in weaving an underdog narrative that captures the essence of community resilience. This heartfelt tale showcases the relentless pursuit of a common goal against formidable odds.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

The global comedic escapades of Trevor Noah take center stage in his Netflix special, Where Was I, debuting on December 19. The acclaimed comedian shares his global adventures and cultural observations, transforming mishaps into comedic gold.

From the German stages to Parisian spotlights, Noah's sharp wit shines as he navigates the nuances of international travel. Despite his commitments to The Daily Show, Noah's ability to headline major arenas underscores his mastery of the comedy world.

Maestro

Directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, Maestro is a biopic that pays tribute to the life of renowned composer Leonard Bernstein. The film explores Bernstein's intricate relationship with his Costa-Rican Chilean wife, Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

With a stellar cast, including Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, and Miriam Shor, Maestro promises an emotional journey through the complexities of love, art, and family. Tipped for multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, the film is already generating Oscar buzz.

Gyeongseong Creature season 1 - part 1

The Korean horror series coming to Netflix, set in 1945 amidst Japanese colonial rule, introduces viewers to Jang Tae-sang, a wealthy pawnshop master played by Park Seo-jun. Mysterious creatures born from human greed disrupt Tae-sang's money-centric life, leading to unexpected alliances with Yoon Chae-ok, portrayed by Han So-hee.

Created by Kang Eun-kyung and directed by Chung Dong-yoon, Gyeongseong Creature promises a captivating blend of survival, mystery, and supernatural elements in a city on the brink of chaos.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

Zack Snyder brings forth the space opera Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, featuring an ensemble cast led by Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, and Ed Skrein.

Set in a galaxy where rebels challenge the corrupt Imperium, the film unfolds a narrative of epic space battles and political intrigue. Drawing parallels to classics like Star Wars, Zack Snyder's creation promises a thrilling ride filled with high-octane clashes and intricate storylines.

Netflix ensures a week filled with captivating stories, laughter, and thrilling adventures. As viewers gear up for the holiday season, the streaming giant continues to deliver diverse and engaging content to a global audience.