What did Shirley Strawberry say about Steve Harvey? Leaked jail call recording details explored

Shirley Strawberry, the co-host of the famous radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, reportedly told her soon-to-be estranged husband, Earnest "Earnesto" Williams, in an October 2022 jail call that Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harvey had a luxurious lifestyle, while people who worked for/with them did not have much.

As per Atlanta Blackstar, Earnest Williams is currently serving prison time in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on multiple counts, including child p*rnography, theft, gun possession, and fraud related to a credit repair business.

Nevertheless, the jail recording recently became public knowledge, following which Shirley Strawberry earned a lot of backlash. In the recording, among other things, she was heard saying:

“She [Marjorie Harvey] looks at us as ‘the help’ you know…it is what it is.”

While Shirley Strawberry issued a mea culpa on the matter to both Steve Harvey and his wife, the comedian on the other hand regretfully stated:

“When [the phone calls] came out, [it was] a little bit different because it’s not gossip, rumor, or [a] malicious lie. It came from the inside circle… ’cause we’re an inside circle. We are family.”

The leaked phone conversation of Shirley Strawberry about the Harveys comes at a time when speculations are rife that the couple may soon part on grounds of infidelity.

Shirley Strawberry said that Steve Harvey’s wife was never happy to see them around their house

In October 2022, during a private jail call with husband Earnest Williams at the Fulton County Jail, iconic radio show host Shirley Strawberry was heard narrating the details of Steve Harvey’s marital life to him.

Recently, the recording was leaked on social media, following which there have been a lot of speculations about Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey’s marriage and home life.

In the exposed phone call, Strawberry was heard telling Williams about her latest visit to Steve Harvey’s house. At first, she was heard bragging about his and his wife’s lavish lifestyle, followed by a suggestion that Steve was allegedly scared of Marjorie:

“Marjorie has her own Spa, her own workout room. She could go in there and get massages every day. People come to her house and work her out and all of that. I was like, ‘Oh God what a dream!” Shirley was heard quipping.

Strawberry further continued by saying that Steve was always happy to see them at his house and even kept inviting them over, but they hardly ever go when Mrs. Harvey is around as that often allegedly created an awkward situation.

In addition, she also stated how she was able to go around the house and take a peek at things only because Marjorie wasn’t around that one time. In saying so, Strawberry was also heard quipping that in her opinion, Steve was “afraid” of his wife and that Marjorie treated all of Steve’s co-workers and employees as mere help and nothing more.

Following the release of the tapes, Shirley Strawberry has come forward and issued an apology to both Steve and Marjorie Harvey. She stated that although she knew that the call was recorded, she never imagined that her private casual conversation with her husband would be made public.

In fact, during a recent episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Shirley directly apologized to Steve, stating:

“Right here and now, I want to apologize to you and Marjorie for what I said. As much as I wish I could, I can’t take it back. I can’t. I said it, and I want to apologize. It was definitely not me trying to add to what you and Majorie already have going on, in your lives… right now.”

She also added how she was “devastated” at what had happened and wished it didn’t and also had been fearing the moment when she had to face Steve or even lose her job.

Interestingly, Strawberry and Harvey have been co-workers since 2005 on the morning radio show. In fact, Steve walked Shirley down the aisle when she married Earnest Williams in 2015. Currently, the couple are going through a divorce.

Steve Harvey reacts to Shirley Strawberry’s leaked jail call and speculations surrounding his marriage

Following Shirley Strawberry’s on-air apology, Steve Harvey mentioned how the leaked jail call hurt him and his wife as it was not an online gossip, rumor, or even a malicious lie, but rather a statement from someone in his "inner circle."

He also explained how it didn’t matter whether or not it was Shirley, as the thing was out and it was on its way to damage his and his wife’s reputation.

Steve Harvey also made it clear that he knew Strawberry’s intention wasn’t bad while clarifying that “the timing of it was ugly because of everything else that’s going on right now.”

Later, he also called out everyone who had been trying to smear his marriage for the last couple of months. He said how he was used to getting “beat up” in public, but didn’t like how this time around, Marjorie’s name was dragged into it.

“Even though we’ve made a conscious effort and we said we’re not going to address it, I’m tired.”

He wrapped up by setting the record straight, saying that he had no hard feelings for Strawberry and his only intention was to keep his wife away from all the negative attention. He also warned how he was not going to sit around while the world tried to tear away at Marjorie’s character and their marital life.

“The woman I married is a good woman; she’s the best thing [that] ever happened to me. She’s God-fearing, she’s loyal, she’s faithful, and she’s a kind and loving person. I don’t care what nobody [says]!”

The leaked jail call of Shirley Strawberry comes in the wake of rumors that 58-year-old Marjorie Harvey allegedy cheated on her husband of 16 years. Not only that, it was reported that the couple was on their way to separation. However, both she and the 66-year-old Steve have dismissed all such speculations.