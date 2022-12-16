What is Silvio Scaglia’s net worth? My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart’s estranged husband drops $850,000 lawsuit against hers

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia has dropped a $850,000 lawsuit against her.

Silvio Scaglia, whose net worth is $1-1.5 billion, previously filed the lawsuit in February 2022. He claimed that Julia took the money from an account owned by Freedom Holding. However, as per Us Weekly, Julia's team said the claim was "not based in fact."

The world saw Julia during the first season of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life. On the show, reality star Julia was introduced as a fashion designer and mother of four living in Manhattan. She made a name for herself after running away from her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York.

Everything seemed perfect in Julia’s life till the end of season one, but during season 2 of My Unorthodox Life, Julia was shown in the middle of a messy divorce with Silvio. Former partners Silvio and Julia has been locked in a legal battle since early 2022.

Silvio Scaglia’s and My Unorthodox Life Julia Haart got married in June 2019

Born in 1958, Silvio Scaglia is a Swiss-born media and technological entrepreneur. The founder of Fastweb, an Italian telecommunications company, is also the co-founder of Freedom Holding. It is a holding company that controls the Elite World Group.

Silvio took over Elite World Group in 2011.

He also founded SHS Management, an AI-powered asset management company, in 2020. As per Bustle, Silvio’s net worth is $1-1.5 billion.

Silvio studied at the Polytechnic University of Turin. He started his career in the aerospace industry. He also worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company.

In 1995, Silvio became the CEO of the start-up telecommunications company Omnitel. He later created his own company, e.Biscom, in 1999 with financier Francesco Micheli. He received a reported valuation of 10 billion Euros when the company went public in 2000. e.Biscom later became Fastweb after a merger.

After the Most Influential Innovators in New Technology, Silvio sold his portion of the company to Swisscom. He also founded Babelgum, a competitor to YouTube but the company was liquidated in 2012.

After a divorce from his first wife Monica Aschei in 2018, Silvio married My Unorthodox Life star Julia in June 2019. That same year, Julia was named as the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group.

However, after two years of marriage, Julia filed for divorce from Silvio on February 9, 2022 . The designer was even axed from Elite World Group, in the midst of the couple’s split.

Days later, Page Six reported that Julia had submitted a petition for a restraining order against Silvio, alleging that she felt “terrified” of him. Her petition claimed:

“In January 2022, I confronted [Silvio] about his abusive behavior and told him that if anyone ever heard how he acts and speaks to me, they would think he is a horrible person. In response, [he] threatened me, stating: ‘If you ever go to the press about how I treat you or the kids, I will kill you.'”

In the midst of their ongoing divorce battle, Silvio and Julia have been involved in many other lawsuits, including a lawsuit against Julia for $850,000 for misappropriated funds.

Silvio, however, dropped the lawsuit. On December 14, the My Unorthodox Life star Julia told TMZ:

“I believe the fact that Silvio withdrew these cases with prejudice, meaning dismissed permanently, on the day discovery was due, speaks volumes. No money was paid by me and I intend to continue to pursue my fraud and defamation litigation against Silvio and others named in those cases. Now my focus and priority is to heal through the strength and support of my family and to continue to build businesses that will empower others.”

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life premiered on Netflix on December 2, 2022, featuring more fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, Haart.

