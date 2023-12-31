What is the status of Rachel Recchia and Tanner Courtad from Bachelor in Paradise season 9? Relationship updates

Rachel Recchia and Tanner Courtad were once drawn to each other on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. Their intimacy on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise sparked audience speculation regarding their relationship. However, according to Reality Steve, Rachel Rechhia, and Tanner Courtad may have split and no longer be together.

According to ScreenRant, Rachel self-eliminated from the show. In the preview clips from episode 9, she was seen walking away with her rose alone after remarking that the decision to commit was too hard for her.

On season nine of Bachelor in Paradise, Tanner and Rachel were seen initially on their way to developing a charming friendship. Still he may have gone too far with his remarks during the Comedy Roast, blurting out one senseless remark after another, making Rachel insecure.

It's difficult to believe that Rachel would give Tanner her rose after he made her look bad in front of others, given how she has handled disagreements in the past. Rachel will fare unfavorably on the show rather than looking for a new relationship. Soon, hopefully, Tanner and Rachel will discover the genuine love they've been longing for.

A look into Rachel Rechhia and Tanner Courtad's relationship in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 stars Rachel Rechhia and Tanner Courtad struck up an unexpected friendship in Mexico. Following Rachel's rejection by Brayden Bowers in favor of Becca Serrano, Tanner, and Rachel had a wonderful chat and even shared a kiss.

At the rose ceremony, he chose to present his rose to her. When Rachel later went on a date with Jordan Vandergriff, her former Bachelorette suitor, Tanner was let down and disappointed. After discussing it among themselves, Tanner and Rachel eventually decided that they would like to move ahead to the next threshold in their relationship.

In one of her confessionals, Rachel stated that she felt more like herself during that conversation than she had throughout the entire Bachelor Nation experience. Unfortunately, things between Rachel and Tanner soon turned sour when the latter made several attacking remarks at Rachel during the Bachelor in Paradise Comedy Roast. According to ScreenRant, Tanner spoke:

"We were all really, really excited when we found out that there was gonna be an ex-Bachelorette on the beach, and obviously we were really hoping for Gabby, but we got Rachel."

Rachel subsequently added in her confessional that she felt she had a unique bond with Tanner and wondered why he would say something hurtful. She sobbed because she mistakenly believed Tanner liked her, according to ScreenRant.

Clermont, Florida-born pilot Rachel Recchia is twenty-seven years old. Her Bachelor Nation career began with Clayton Echard's Bachelor season. Following her ordeal through the notorious Rose Ceremony from Hell, Clayton dumped her along with fellow competitor Gabby Windey. Rachel proposed to Tino Franco by the end of the season. He, however, kissed another lady during a difficult moment in their relationship, and they split soon after.

Tanner, on the other hand, is a thirty-year-old mortgage lender hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He debuted during the Bachelorette season with Charity Lawon. Tanner and Charity's relationship got off to a rough start, but he made it to the top five before getting eliminated.

Charity thought that even though they connected late, their relationship wasn't strong enough for her to go on a hometown date with his family. Tanner remarked on the show that he wanted to find the right person and get married on season nine of Bachelor in Paradise.