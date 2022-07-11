Who is Jordan Vandergriff from The Bachelorette Season 19? Georgia native is a professional race car driver

The Bachelorette Season 19 is finally here! Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will welcome 32 suitors on July 11, 2022, and begin their new journey towards love and relationship.

Jordan Vandergriff is one of the suitors and is all set to woo the ladies with his charm and smile. He is a 27-year-old professional race car driver who expects to find his future wife on The Bachelorette.

According to his ABC bio, his partner should be supportive, passionate, and sincere:

“Jordan V. has got the need, the need FOR SPEED! When this professional race car driver isn’t on the track going from 0 to 337mph in less than four seconds (yes, you read that right), he loves spending time with his nephews, relaxing on the lake and watching James Bond movies.”

The Bachelorette Season 19's Jordan Vandergriff wants to start a family

In his bio on ABC’s website, Jordan Vandergriff has mentioned that he wants to settle soon and wants his future wife to wait for him on the finish line. He also stated that he is ready to start a family.

The bio further mentioned some of Jordan’s fun facts::

“Jordan V. loves sweet tea. Jordan V. says the most romantic gift you can give is a handwritten letter. Jordan V. describes his middle school haircut as the Justin Bieber.”

His Instagram and LinkedIn are filled with photos and posts related to his profession.

Hailing from Alpharetta, Georgia, Jordan is mentioned as a Top Fuel Driver on his LinkedIn profile. He has been a race car driver for Bob Vandergriff Racing for over four years. Prior to that, he graduated from the W. P. Carey School of Business – Arizona State University.

Speaking of drag racing sponsors and the business of racing, Jordan had this to say in an interview with Competition Plus in September 2021:

"I'm an individual. I have a personality, and I know how to sell a product. I understand the business and business side of racing as well. So I understand that it takes money to make money. And I understand that if a company wants to go, there's plenty of business and business opportunities out here in drag racing.”

He continued further and said:

“But other than that, I'm an individual. I have a personality. I can have a little bit of fun. And I'm younger. And what this sport needs is the younger generation; if somebody were to come on board with me, I'm the perfect guy to deliver that message for them.”

Meanwhile, he is set to impress Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Meet The Bachelorette Season 19's suitors

Jordan Vandergriff is not the only one who will be trying to win Rachel and Gabby’s hearts. For the first time in The Bachelorette’s history, there will be two leading ladies, and wooing them will not be easy.

The 32 men who are set to compete to impress the bachelorettes include:

Alec G., 27, from Houston, TX

Aven J., 29, from San Diego, CA

Brandan H., 23, from Carlsbad, CA

Chris A., 30, from Redondo Beach, CA

Colin F., 36, from Chicago, IL

Erich S., 29, from Santa Monica, CA

Ethan K., 27, from New York, NY

Hayden M., 29, from Tampa, FL

Jacob, 27, from Scottsdale, AZ

James C., 25, from Los Angeles, CA

Jason A., 30, from Santa Monica, CA

Joey Y., 24, from Brookfield, CT

John A., 26, from Nashville, TN

Johnny D., 25, from Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Jordan H., 35, from Tampa, FL

Jordan V., 27, from Alpharette, GA

Justin B., 32, from Solana Beach, CA

Justin Y., 24, from Brookfield, CT

Kirk B., 29, from Lubbock, TX

Logan P., 26, from San Diego, CA

Mario V., 31, from Naperville, IL

Matt L., 25, from San Diego, CA

Michael V., 31, from Long Beach, CA

Nate M., 33, from Chicago, IL

Quincey W., 25, from Miami, FL

Roby S., 33, from Los Angeles, CA

Ryan M., 35, from Boston, MA

Spencer S., 27, from Chicago, IL

Termayne H., 28, Naperville, IL

Tino F., 28, from Playa Del Rey, CA

Tyler N., 25, from Rio Grande, NJ

Zach S., 25, from Austin, TX

They will be introduced to fans on Monday, July 11, 2022, on ABC in the premiere episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. Only time will tell whether Rachel and Gabby will be lucky in finding love this time around.

