5 Bachelor in Paradise couples who are still together

Bachelor in Paradise, one of the steamier shows of Bachelor Nation, is currently airing season 9. The show features cast members who previously appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. It brings back memorable cast members from these shows to give them another chance at love.

While several people have come and gone on the show, there have been people who have found love while on the beach. This includes Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Ashley Laconetti and Jared Haibon, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch, and Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 will air its season finale on November 30, 2023, on ABC.

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk and more from Bachelor in Paradise are still together

1) Jade Roper and Ranner Tolbert

The Bachelor in Paradise season 2 couple met in 2015 while filming the ABC show. They quickly became known as the show's strongest couple and got engaged during the season finale. Their wedding was featured as an ABC Valentine's Day Special and many Bachelor alums were in attendance.

In 2019, the BiP couple posted an emotional video on YouTube. During the video, they revealed that Jade had conceived while on the Bachelor Nation show but that she suffered a miscarriage soon after. However, they welcomed their first child, Emerson Avery Tolbert, together in 2017 and San Juan Capistrano in 2019.

The two were pregnant once again earlier this year, but Jade suffered another miscarriage, which she spoke about on Instagram in August 2023.

2) Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

The two Bachelor Nation alums met during Bachelor in Paradise season 4. While the two left the show as a couple, they got engaged much later. Since they were living in two different cities at the time, they wanted to see how things would be in real life.

Not even two years later, they announced their engagement but had to postpone their wedding multiple times due to the pandemic. They finally got married in April 2021, and three months later announced that they were pregnant.

3) Ashley Laconetti and Jared Haibon

Ashley Laconetti and Jared Haibon are a few of the only people in the Bachelor Nation universe who have appeared on BiP twice. The two initially met in 2015, but at the time, they were just friends. At the time, Haibon told the producers that while they couldn't tell what the future holds, they were "really good friends."

They announced their engagement in 2019 and tied the knot the same day. Two years later, in July 2021, they announced that they were pregnant with their first child, Dawson, who was born in January 2022.

4) Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

Kevin and Astrid were cast members of Bachelor in Paradise season 5. While the two broke up on the show, they reconciled shortly after they went back home. Astrid spoke to E! News about their on-screen breakup in 2019 and called it the "best thing that ever happened" to the couple. She noted that it allowed them to end the "TV show chapter" and figure out their relationship without any cameras around.

The two got engaged in August 2019 and got married last year in October. A year before they tied the knot, they welcomed their first child, August, into the world, and in January 2023, they announced their second pregnancy. In October 2023, they welcomed Nash Lochland into their lives.

5) Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 couple met in 2019 where they got engaged. Hannah was a part of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, while Dylan was a part of Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

While they ended up together, Hannah was initially interested in another cast member of the show, but the two eventually chose each other and are still together. They announced their wedding date in January 2023 and ultimately tied the knot in August 2023.

Bachelor in Paradise has seen several other success stories that have come out of the ABC show. This includes Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, Chris Conran and Alana Milne, and more.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is currently on air and will air its season finale on November 30, 2023.