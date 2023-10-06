"This is DELICIOUS": Bachelor in Paradise fans are living for Hannah Brown's bonfire

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 2 brought back the Taylor Swift of the Bachelor Nation A.K.A Hannah Brown, to test the solidity of the new relationships the singles had formed in season 9. Insecurities flared up as soon as she stepped foot into the house; all the women were extremely concerned their partners would want to date her, and as it turned out, not many of them were wrong since the men showed immediate interest too.

However, Hannah told them she was in a very fulfilling relationship and was not competing on the show. The girls were relieved, but the feeling was short-lived, as Hannah had other plans—to ask the couples burning questions by the campfire. They really did live up to their name and caused a lot of wildfires.

The fans were overjoyed to see their ultimate franchise favorite again and couldn't get enough of the tea she was getting the romantics to spill.

X (formerly Twitter) user @annamar13nicole wrote:

Expand Tweet

Hannah Brown starts fires in Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 aired its second episode on October 5, and it brought heat like never before. Featuring undoubtedly the most popular face of the franchise, Hannah Brown stirred major drama.

When she entered, all the hopefuls were floored; the women were terrified, and the men were in awe. Initially, they believed she was there as a wild-card entrant.

The women tried to ensure their partners' minds didn't waver, while the men attempted to get their best flirt on. Shortly after, she broke the news to them that she was in a happy relationship and was only there to host the "first official Paradise bonfire", which quickly turned into a wildfire.

Expand Tweet

She asked the couples questions that revealed more secrets than they were prepared for, and she didn't let anyone have it easy. Completely shaking up the dynamics of the Bachelor in Paradise relationships and the house as a whole, the session started off with both Cat and Brooklyn confessing they were attracted to Peter.

Sean was "pretty confident" about his blossoming early partnership with Rachel, and she agreed with his opinion. However, when Hannah asked him to be honest about whether he was also interested in someone else, he took Jess' name.

But as viewers had seen, Jess was into Blake. When asked the same question, Blake expressed his openness to meeting new women too.

The drama was only just beginning. Next in line were Kat and Brayden, who had bonded quite well. When questioned by Hannah, the Bachelor in Paradise lady said that Tyler Norris or Tanner Courtad could turn her head if they were on the show.

Expand Tweet

Denting Aaron B. and Eliza's situation, Kylie said she enjoyed Aaron's kiss, making him think she could be the one for him. Right after, the Bachelor in Paradise man said Olivia's name as someone he would go with if he really "had to" choose another woman.

This also fractures Olivia and Kylie's friendship, as Olivia feels betrayed and "done dirty," and when asked who she would send home, she takes Kylie's name.

Will hopes to leave Bachelor in Paradise with a fiancee. "Terribly messy" would be an understatement for the aftermath of Hannah's appearance.

Hannah Brown first appeared on The Bachelor in Colton Underwood's season 23 and came seventh. She earned her Queen of Bachelor Nation status just a few months later when she featured as a lead on The Bachelorette season 15.

Hannah is now happily engaged to her long-term boyfriend Adam Woolard, as of the summer of 2023.

Fans were living for the goofiness Hannah brought to their screens. Her latest cameo on Bachelor in Paradise and all the chaos she created before casually leaving, had them take to the internet to applaud her and relive the hilarious and highly entertaining episode.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The rose ceremony after Hannah's exit was rather painful but ended with most couples choosing their original partners. The romantics will continue on their pursuit of love, with episode 3 of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 releasing on October 12, at 9 pm ET on ABC.