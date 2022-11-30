The Challenge season 38 episode 8, titled Born to Ride or Die, will air on MTV on Wednesday, November 30, at 8 pm ET. The MTV network uploads the already broadcasted episodes on its website one day after the television premiere. Fans can also watch fresh episodes of The Challenge season 38 episode 8 on Philo and FuboTV.

With just nine teams left on the show, the stakes for performing well on tasks and winning each challenge is very high. In the fresh episode, one team will be heavily targeted by the other team members. While MTV has not given any names, fans might see Devin Walker’s team or Jay Starrett’s team being nominated for elimination if they don’t win the daily challenge task.

Devin and Tori have not returned to the elimination round since the premiere episode. The two also caused Darrell’s team to be evicted. Jay and Michele have won the daily challenge twice and caused Laurel’s eviction. The episode description reads:

"After a season of big moves, one pair of Ride or Dies finds themselves in the crosshairs of numerous teams. One player must choose between new love, old friendship, and playing a smart game."

What to expect from The Challenge season 38 episode 8?

This week on The Challenge, the cast members will celebrate Bananas’ 40th birthday. In the promo, rookie Horacio Guttierez can be seen smashing some cake on Bananas' face.

Amber will open up in front of Michele, telling her how she was unable to trust people after Devin attempted to portray her as a liar in front of everyone. Faysal and Nelson will plan against one cast member, as the former is heard saying:

"If that's your main goal to get your little payback, I'm not gonna sit here and feel some type of way."

The Challenge season 38 contestants will be seen performing a "huge" daily challenge task (or an elimination task) which involves them performing stunts on cars and trucks. One performer will be caught in a dilemma of whether to maintain friendships with other cast members or to play smartly in a game.

What happened on The Challenge season 38 episode 7?

Last week on The Challenge, Devin told his ride or die Tori to make another three-week deal with Jay-Michele. Tori told him not to play so shady with other castmates, but Devin told her to "be a wolf in sheep's clothing" to win the show. Amber felt that Devin would soon target her. Nelson and Nurys won the daily challenge task after solving a puzzle and running faster than other contestants.

The episode description reads:

"The political game intensifies as a web of deception causes problems for one crafty player. Brainpower and endurance is put to the test at the "Peaking Blinders" challenge. A blindside leads to a shocking elimination round."

Devin suggested that Nelson put a big team into elimination. He also asked him not to trust Chauncey and Amber. Nelson and Nurys decided to put Bananas-Nany, Amber-Chauncey, Veronica-Darrel and Aneesa-Jordan into elimination. Amber was shocked that her name was on the board but Devin’s was not. Bananas also felt that Devin had influenced Nelson.

Amber and Veronica competed against each other in the final round of elimination. Amber was able to save herself but was upset with Darrel's elimination.

The Challenge airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

