What time will 1000-lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 2 air on TLC? Plot, release date, and more

1000-lb. Best Friends season 2 returns with another episode this week, offering viewers a peek into the four best friends’ weight loss journey. While some of them are determined to reach their goal, others are a little hesitant and seem to be falling behind.

The synopsis of the upcoming second episode reads:

"Though anxious, Meghan thinks she's ready to confront Dr. Procter, but a meltdown in his office says otherwise. Plus, Ashely, now the biggest of the girls, uncovers some insight at a therapy session that may help her start losing weight."

1000-lb. Best Friends season 2 episode 2 will air on Wednesday, January 11, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Meghan gets into an argument with her friends in the upcoming episode of 1000-lb. Best Friends season 2

In the upcoming episode, titled The Weigh-In Is The Hardest Part, the girls gather for lunch, and Meghan tells them about her decision to not go back to Dr. Procter. When the girls ask her about it, she tells them that he spoke to her in a way that hurt her feelings.

Meghan further tells her 1000-lb. Best Friends season 2 co-stars that there's no point continuing if she’s not where she wants to be. She informs her friends that she’ll go back when she “gets there.” Ashely tells her that if her mental health isn’t okay, nothing is going to help. She further tells her friends that she thinks logging whatever they eat is a good way to hold themselves accountable for their weight.

In her confessional, Ashely said:

"I was hoping that they help the girls and I keep ourselves accountable and keeping us move forward."

Ashely also shared with her friends her hopes about the journey helping her reach her goal and get her a second surgery soon. Vanessa asks them when they should begin, and they all agree that there’s no time like the present.

As part of the journaling project, the girls decide to log their weight before they start, and Meghan refuses to weigh herself in front of everyone, claiming that she’ll do it secretly. Meanwhile, Vanessa tells her she doesn’t believe that Meghan will do it, while Ashely tells her that she’s the heaviest one out of the lot, and if she’s getting on the scale, so is Meghan.

In her confessional, Vanessa said:

"I’m surprised Meghan is even upset about this."

Vanessa further added that the two best friends have seen each other in every shape and form previously, which is why Meghan's hesitation seems unreasonable to the 1000-lb. Best Friends season 2 star.

Things get heated between the group, and Meghan tells Vanessa that she’s her best friend and should be able to take no for an answer. The latter tells her to show her determination, to which Meghan replies:

"F*** you and your determination, I don’t want to do it."

The cast then decide that it’s time for some tough love, and Ashley tells her that even though Dr. Proctor said some things that triggered some feelings, the reason she doesn’t want to go back is that she’s not lost any weight. Meanwhile, Vanessa tells her that if she doesn’t lose some weight, she will die. This causes the 1000-lb. Best Friends season 2 star to walk out angrily, asking the cameras not to follow her.

Tune in on Wednesday, January 11, at 10 pm ET on TLC to see what happens next.

Poll : 0 votes