What time will 1923 episode 4 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Episode 4 of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 3 am ET.

The Western drama is set in 1923 and is a spinoff of the hit shows Yellowstone and 1883. As per IMDb, the show spans iconic eras of American history and includes Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

1923 stars Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton and Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in lead roles. In addition, the show features Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and Isabel May as the Narrator, Elsa Dutton.

Disclaimer: This article contained spoilers from 1923.

Is Spencer returning to the Yellowstone ranch in the next episode of 1923?

In the previous episode, Spencer and Alexandra roamed around Tanganyika to hunt for a rabid hyena. Spencer proved that love can be anywhere when he proposed to Alexandra in the middle of a dangerous jungle. Sadly, while they were heading back, their car was attacked by an elephant.

Despite the car being overturned, Spencer managed to slay the beast. He and Alexandra then took refuge in a massive tree and drove away a bunch of ferocious lions before finally getting rescued by a search party.

Back in the USA, the war is just getting started as Banner returns home and gathers his army to exact revenge upon the Duttons. One of his people tracks down the family. Jacob, Cara, John, Emma, Jack, Elizabeth, and Bob are showered ruthlessly with bullets that neutralize Elizabeth and Jack. Bob gets killed on horseback.

John is killed when a bullet with a machine gun by Banner hit his left eye. Jacob is left bleeding. He and Elizabeth are taken home, and the former tells Cara that it's time for their "prodigal son" to return to Yellowstone to destroy their enemies.

Episode 4 will take place in the aftermath of these events. Spencer might return to Yellowstone, but what about his love story then? Will Alexandra join him in the USA?

Elizabeth was playing with death, but it looks like she will survive the injury as it appeared to be a flesh wound. Jack and Elizabeth must survive to get the Dutton bloodline ahead.

As for Jacob, there have been questions about the length of his survival because anything can happen in the Yellowstone universe.

What is 1923 about?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is a spinoff of Yellowstone and 1883. The show's story is based on the lives and hardships of Jacob Dutton - brother of James Dutton (portrayed by Tim McGraw in 1883) - and his courageous wife Cara Dutton.

The IMDB synopsis of the drama reads:

"The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression."

The Western drama premiered on December 18, 2022, and will consist of two seasons with eight episodes each. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as executive producers of the show.

The filming took place in Montana, USA, with additional scenes shot in African, Asian, and European countries. The official distributor for the show is Paramount Global Distribution Group.

Watch episode 4 of 1923 on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes