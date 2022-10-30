What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 10 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, titled Just Give Me a Reason, will air on TLC on Sunday, October 30 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour long episode will be made available on TLC Go one day after the television premiere on October 31.

Jenny and Sumit will have a serious conversation about their marriage's future as Sumit refuses to accept Jenny's retired lifestyle and plans to work 7 days a week. Kim and Usman might break up after their visions for a common future divert amid the second wife discussions. The synopsis of the episode reads,

"Angela catches Michael in a lie; Yara makes a big decision without consulting Jovi; Usman is caught in the middle after his mom makes an unexpected request; Libby and Andrei find out some life-changing news; Sumit prioritizes work over Jenny."

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 10?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit will ask his business partner for advice on moving to America. Sumit can be seen telling his partner about Jenny's proposition to move to her country due to Sumit's parents' issues with their marriage.

Sumit's partner will be shocked to hear that Sumit was thinking of having children with Jenny, who is 30 years older than him. He can be seen advising Sumit in a promo about talking to Jenny before making any future plans. Things will further become complicated for Angela and Michael as the latter lied to his wife about his intentions of deleting his Instagram account to "get into her pants."

In an exclusive clip of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela can be seen breaking down after the revelation, saying that it was the lowest moment of her life and she could not handle it emotionally, despite being a strong woman. Angela's friend will advise Michael to delete the account as it was a stupid reason to fight.

Jovi will be shocked to learn of Yara's plans to see houses in Prague with her mother. The pair will fight over her decision as she has not told Jovi about her plans to move to Prague. Liz will once again try to convince Ed that she did not cheat on him and that she is not a lesbian.

After this conversation, Liz will get suspicious of Ed himself. Elizabeth and Andrei will receive some very big news amid their immigration problems, but the couple will plan to hide it from everyone around them, especially Elizabeth's family.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 9?

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit met his brother, sister-in-law, and aunt to convince them to take him back into the family. He reassured them that he would start his own family with Jenny to make his parents happy. Meanwhile, Kim cried about her future with Usman after an unsuccessful meeting with his mother.

The episode description reads,

"The meeting with Usman's family puts Kim in a compromising position; Liz hunts down her lost engagement ring; Angela makes Michael choose between her and his social media; Sumit meets with his family without Jenny; Yara reunites with her mom."

Liz found her lost enagagment ring in someone's backyard and returned it to Ed, who refused to be in a relationship with her anymore.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

