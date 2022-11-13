What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 12 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 episode 12, titled Isn't She Lovely, will air on TLC on Sunday, November 13 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be made available on TLC Go one day after the television broadcast, i.e., November 14.

This week's episode will be very dramatic as fans will finally see Shaeeda's friend questioning Bilal about his relationship as the two go to New York. Angela might also get some answers about Michael's possible infidelity as she will call a girl's number saved on his phone.

The episode description reads:

"Shaeeda's friend gets in a grudge match with Bilal; Usman's actions on his date with another woman hurt Kim; Jenny's daughter gives Sumit a piece of her mind; Angela calls a woman saved in Michael's phone; Libby's dad pitches a remedy for the feud."

Usman goes to meet another prospective wife in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 episode 12

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Yara will meet one of Jovi's friends from Ukraine and will get angry about the fact that Jovi used to date another Ukrainian woman before her. She has never liked any of Jovi's friends but Jovi expects her to respect his friendships.

Kimberly will get a reality check as Usman goes to meet another prospective wife after being persuaded by his mother. As seen in the preview, Usman was not interested in any girls before meeting a woman named Faredeet.

Faradeet's mother wanted Usman to marry her daughter because he was mature and responsible. Usman will grow excited and ask for her phone number. In the preview, he goes as far as to say that if he was not with Kim, he would definitely be with Faradeet.

Faradeet, who is 18 years old, will also share her family's expectations of having 4 children and will express her desire to marry Usman.

Sumit will be questioned by Jenny's daughter as she doubts his intentions. She will also call out his family in front of him for disrespecting Jenny. Shaeeda's friend and Bilal will get into a heated argument as the former believes Shaeeda is overlooking Bilal's real personality.

After Elizabeth's social media pregnancy reveal, Chuck, her father, will make one last attempt to solve family issues by organizing a family therapy session. Elizabeth will be willing to go for the sake of her unborn baby, but Andrei will be seen being more focused on his personal deportation issues.

Kimberly proposed to Usman in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 episode 11

In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly proposed to Usman, which he happily accepted. Elizabeth and Andrei announced their pregnancy to their fathers in the Grand Canyon before posting the news on Instagram.

Big Ed and Liz gave each other massages and made up. Shaeeda finally received her work permit, but Bilal told her to wait a little longer before opening her business so that she could build credit and market herself. She eventually convinced Bilal to let her see locations for her yoga studio and wondered why he did not want her to work.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features couples who found their partners on the 90 Day franchise and is aired by TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

