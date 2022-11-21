What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13 air? Release date, synopsis and more explored

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13 will air on TLC on Sunday, November 20, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will be made available on Discovery + the very same day and on TLC Go one day after the television premiere, i.e., Monday, November 21.

This week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will be intense, as Libby's sisters will confront her and Andrei about their pregnancy announcement on social media before telling the other family members. After a heated argument and some serious accusations, Becky will try to hit Andrei while yelling:

"You have no respect."

Andrei will put the blame on Libby's mother, saying that she is covering for Charlie's behavior and instigating the behavior of Libby's sisters.

The official description of episode 13 reads as:

"Ed reveals secrets about his past to Liz; tempers flare when Libby and Andrei meet with Libby's sisters; Jovi worries his marriage is in jeopardy; Michael is caught off guard when he learns Angela's been hiding something from him."

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal will shock Shaeeda's friend by saying that his pre-nup just mentions him helping Shaeeda with marketing and website, while the latter was expecting him to pay for her new yoga studio. Shaeeda's friend will also encourage her to "forget" a couple of birth control pills to become pregnant with Bilal's child.

Trouble won't stop at Kim and Usman's wedding as despite the latter's mother's approval, Kim's friend will remind her that polygamy is illegal in the USA. This could lead Usman to lose his green card after he marries another woman to have his children.

Jovi will get concerned about Yara wanting to stay back in Europe without him.

In a couselling, Angela will reveal a shocking secret to Michael about her friend Billy, which might affect her relationship with her husband. Michael already suspects that she is in love with Billy.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 12 recap

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman met another young prospective bride, Faradeet, who refused to let him marry Kim before her. Usman was seen getting dazzled by Faradeet's beauty and said that if he was not with Kim, he would have married Faradeet.

Later on, his mother asked Kim to come and visit her. She gave the duo her blessing to get married with a signed pre-nup which clearly stated that Kim would allow Usman to marry another young lady.

The episode description read as:

"Shaeeda's friend gets in a grudge match with Bilal; Usman's actions on his date with another woman hurt Kim; Jenny's daughter gives Sumit a piece of her mind; Angela calls a woman saved in Michael's phone; Libby's dad pitches a remedy for the feud."

Angela found another woman's contact on Michael's phone, which turned out to be of his friend from school. The couple got back together after he deleted his Instagram account.

Libby's father was concerned about his family's unity and advised her to go to family therapy. Andrei, however, was against the idea because Libby's family had most likely reported him to the immigration officers.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday, at 8 pm ET and is available on Discovery+ the very same day.

