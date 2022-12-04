What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 15 air? Release date, synopsis and more explored

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 15, titled Battlefield, will air on TLC on Sunday, December 4, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the two-hour-long episode on Discovery+ one day before the television premiere, and on TLC Go after the television broadcast.

The episode will be full of tough confrontations as Liz tells Ed that she is done with all the fights and bickering in their relationship. Meanwhile, Shaeeda will give Bilal an ultimatum about having children. In a preview, she says that she is done being "Mrs. Nice Girl" and that Bilal's answer could ruin their marriage.

The official synopsis of episode 15 reads:

"Sparks fly when Sumit and Jenny's families meet; Liz drops a bomb while house hunting with Ed; Kim's son, Jamal, meets Usman for the first time; Jovi blindsides Yara with a surprising request; Michael forces Angela to choose between him and Billy."

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 15?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman will meet Kim's son Jamal for the first time. Based on the preview, it does not seem like the meeting will be successful, as Usman says that Jamal does not like him. The latter reveals that many men have hurt his mother so he wants to pay attention to Usman in case he disrespects Kim.

Jovi asks Yara to have another child with him as he feels it would bring the couple closer. The former, who feels his opinion does not matter in their marriage, will confess that he does not want to be an old dad, but Yara will refuse his proposition. In a confessional, she says that her career is just starting and that she does not want to have another child for at least the next four years. Yara will also accuse Jovi of trying to bring her back to the USA with the "second baby" idea.

Michael will pack his bags to leave Angela as he is hurt that she chose Billy over her marriage. He also says in a preview that he feels that he would never be the "man" in his marriage.

Jenny's daughter Christina will meet Sumit's parents to ask them to open their hearts and accept her mother into their family. One of Sumit's relatives explains to Christina in a preview that families don't accept such relationships in their culture and that they have been receiving many phone calls with harsh words regarding Jenny.

Much to the disappointment of Sumit, Jenny tells the family members that he might move to the USA with her so that his family members stop receiving such phone calls.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 14?

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed and Liz celebrated their second engagement party with the former's family members. Billy revealed that he did not have a crush on Angela, who was making plans to see him in Canada. Usman asked Kim to adopt his brother's child so he would not need to marry another woman to have his kids.

Andrei told Libby that he could be deported before their second child was born and that she would have to travel in her third trimester. This disappointed Libby as she wanted to give birth in America. Meanwhile, Jenny spoke to a lawyer about bringing Sumit to America.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on TLC Go one day after the broadcast.

