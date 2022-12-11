What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 16 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 16, titled Wrecking Ball, will air on TLC this Sunday, December 11, at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the two-hour-long episode on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

This week's episode will be very intense as Usman will ask his brother Mohammed to let him adopt his young son Mahadi. After realizing that he cannot have two wives in America to have his kids, Usman came up with the idea of adopting his brother's child, thereby having a child of his own bloodline.

Kim, however, will be skeptical of the whole situation as she does not want to raise a child in her 50s. Kim was also under the impression that Mohammed already knew about Usman's plans before she came to America. Her presence during the conversation might make things awkward between the brothers.

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Angela meets Michael's friends. Liz's new opportunity puts her relationship in jeopardy. Usman and Kim catch Usman's brother off guard when they ask to adopt his son. Sumit reveals he wants a baby. Jovi and Yara reach a breaking point."

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 16?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz and Ed will have a fight once again over the former's work. Ed has previously confessed that he does not like Liz working too many hours. After Liz receives an opportunity to become a partner at a restaurant, Ed will ask her not to accept the job because he does not want his wife to work 80 hours a week.

Liz hinted in a preview that she might break up with Ed over the grand business opportunity.

Libby and Andrei will go to a restaurant to meet Libby's father Chuck, where the couple will reveal that someone from Chuck's family called immigration to get him deported. Chuck tries to comfort them in the preview, stating that he would look his kids in the eye and ask them about the entire situation.

Elsewhere, Yara and Jovi's marriage will reach its toughest point as Yara confesses in a clip that she has been miserable in America for the past two and a half years. This will make Jovi question Yara and whether she will stay with him in America after returning from Prague. The couple came to Europe to check on Yara's mother, who was stuck in the war, but now it seems that Yara does not want to go back.

Angela will get into another fight with Michael's friends as she believes that every problem in her marriage is caused by them. The episode will also feature the rest of Sumit's family meeting with his parents, where Sumit's father will confess that he wants his son to divorce Jenny, which seems inevitable to him.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 15?

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda gave her husband Bilal an ultimatum about making up his mind on having kids soon. Liz and Ed went to an open house, where Liz revealed that she was nervous about getting her daughter's full custody as her ex was getting deported.

Ed calmed her down by telling her that he would do anything for Liz and her daughter. Kim's son Jamal met Usman for the first time. While he was initially skeptical, Jamal was happy to receive a PS5 as a welcoming gift.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes