What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 episode 2 air? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7's latest episode is set to air on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The episode will also feature the much-awaited confrontation between Shaeeda and Bilal’s ex-wife Shahidah's behavior.

Aside from that, the episode will show Jovi's dissatisfaction with Yara and Sumit's parents' opposition to his marriage.

IMDb’s synopsis of the episode reads:

"Sumit chooses between his family and Jenny. Usman talks to his brother about taking a second wife. Shaeeda confronts Bilal's ex. Libby balks over singing in public. Jovi worries Yara's friends are a bad influence. Ed and Liz's friends doubt their love."

Examining 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 Episode 2

In the latest episode titled, Truth, Bitter Truth, Bilal and Shaeeda head over to meet his ex-wife, Shahidah to talk things over. Shaeeda believes she is due an apology, but things do not go as planned. Bilal is upset and frustrated as the conversation quickly devolves into an argument. In his confessional, he says:

"I wanna get along with my ex-wife. You know, we have children and we wanna make sure all that is peaceful."

He further continues:

"But also, I wanna support my wife - you know, the person that I sleep in the bed with every night."

All his attempts to mediate the conversation fail. He informs them both that they are adults with no bad blood between them. While Shaeeda claims she wants to work with Shahidah to find a solution, she also claims that she can only recognize Shahidah's inappropriate behavior. She says:

"I just want you to acknowledge the fact that when you came inside my house, you came at rage, you were not cordial, you were not polite. That’s all I want to acknowledge."

Shahidah denies her claims and refuses to apologise, resulting in another heated exchange between the two, during which Shahidah tells Bilal:

"You better get her because you know this will get real left, real quick."

Bilal & Shahidah are not the only couple experiencing difficulties in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Jovi and Yara too can’t seem to get into sync with each other, given their busy schedules.

Jovi is irritated that Yara has planned a girls' night out. He asks her when he will have fun. She tells him that he had a good time while she was pregnant and that now it was her turn. In a sneak peek, he says:

"I’m just a babysitter now or what?"

Jovi is dissatisfied with Yara's new routine and wishes they could spend more time together. He tells her that he doesn't think her new friends are good influences. Will this 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After get a happy ending?

Sumit's parents, meanwhile, are dissatisfied with his decision to marry Jenny and keep their marriage a secret from them. Sumit's mother effectively disowns him now that he has told them the truth. He is now forced to choose between his family and his true love.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After features fan favorites. It follows them as they face new challenges as a couple and as individuals. Couples appearing in the latest installment include Angela and Michael, Elizabeth and Andrei, Jovi and Yara, Ed and Liz, Jenn and Sumit, Kim and Usman, and Bilal and Shaeeda.

Stay tuned to TLC Network on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET to see what happens next on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7.

