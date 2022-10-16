What time will 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 7 Episode 8 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more explored

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is back with another over-the-top episode that will feature uncertainty, doubt, and more. The new episode, Under Pressure, will depict the aftermath of various conflicts that occurred in the previous episode.

The upcoming episode will air on Sunday, October 16, at 8 pm ET. The 90 Day Fiance spin-off series features the couples, who married on the show after only knowing each other for a short time.

The description of the show reads:

"Marrying someone you have known for no more than 90 days comes with more risks than traditional unions. This companion series to `90 Day Fiance' sets out to see how the relationship has worked out for several couples from the original show."

All about 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s latest episode

Previously on the show, viewers saw Angela destroy Michael's car when she couldn't reach him despite dropping by unannounced. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Kim's gift offends Usman's family; Andrei fears deportation; the honeymoon is over for Jenny and Sumit; Michael refuses to give Angela his phone; Liz reveals to Ed what she did with her engagement ring; Shaeeda receives devastating news."

This isn't the only couple in trouble as Jenny and Sumit prepare to leave Rishikesh after as their vacation comes to an end. In a sneak peek, Jenny talks about how sad she is about leaving and that Rishikesh was “so beautiful”, adding that she had an amazing time because they did things they wouldn't normally do.

In her confessional, Jenny said:

"I’m so sad to be packing up today to leave Rishikesh because now I know we have to go back to the real world, to our house, to problems."

She further stated that the two went to a Kamasutra class, which turned out to be “the opposite of sexy.” The two learned a few things in class, which resulted in Sumit being injured when they decided to put what they had learned to use. Sumit said:

"Last night when we went back to our room, we were practicing this Kama Sutra yoga. I think Jenny got too excited."

He went on to explain how he was injured during the process, claiming that she broke his stomach. The couple had to seek medical attention for Sumit’s naval displacement.

Kim, another troubled couple, is doing everything she can to impress Usman's family because she knows the two will not be able to marry without their approval. Her plan to win them over with a cow, however, does not go as planned.

When asked why she wants to buy a cow, Usman tells the seller that she wants to give it to his mother as a special gift, which impresses the seller. In her confessional, she said:

"Tomorrow I’m going to meet Usman’s family, I feel like I’m walking into the lion’s den."

Tune in to see whether Kim can impress her partner’s mother with the cow to get her blessings or not in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on TLC.

