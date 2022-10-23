What time will 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 7 episode 9 air? Release date, plot, and more about the TLC show

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is set to air its weekly episode and this time, families get together. In the upcoming segment of the show, Sumit goes to see his family without his wife and while he knows that they will never accept her, he’s hoping to change their minds. However, he’s not the only one whose family disapproves of his partner. Usman’s mother isn’t too keen about his son’s wife either.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The meeting with Usman's family puts Kim in a compromising position; Liz hunts down her lost engagement ring; Angela makes Michael choose between her and his social media; Sumit meets with his family without Jenny; Yara reunites with her mom."

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s new episode will air on Sunday, October 23, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After — The upcoming episode features disapproving families

Sumit and Jenny's relationship has been full of complications from the beginning and the two of them have managed to stick by each other through thick and thin. In the upcoming episode of the show, the couple faces yet another challenge. Sumit made his way to meet his family, who previously disowned him as they disapproved of his wife.

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Sumit said that it’s been a few weeks since he told him family about his marriage, and that he is hoping that enough time has passed for them to have “calmed down” about it.

In his confessional, he said:

"I know Jenny thinks according to the American way. Like your parents are mean to you and mean to your wife, and you should just let them go."

He further said that he knows that his parents love him, so he will never stop trying to rekindle that relationship. His parents are missing from the meeting, but his aunt fills in for them, along with his brother and wife.

He asks them where they are and they tell him that they aren’t coming, which leaves the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star feeling shocked and hurt.

Meanwhile, Kim is also having trouble with getting Usman’s family to accept her, and in the previous episode, she went as far as buying his mother a cow as a gift.

In another clip from the upcoming episode, Usman and Kim are seen having a conversation about their interaction with his mother. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s star’s mother refuses to let Usman marry Kim before he makes someone his first wife.

Usman said:

"What she said, that I must marry another woman before you, for that purpose. I, actually, can’t go against her."

Kim holds her grounds and tells him that their relationship will be over if that’s the only way to go about it. She further said that she refuses to be the “second wife.”

In her confessional, she said:

"When they said that I can be the second wife, I was like ‘Okay, Okay, no.’ In my mind, I was like, ‘Hell no.’"

Kim refuses to make this sacrifice and be “anyone’s second” because in her past relationships, she’s been “second” for her partners. She further states that she knows her worth. Usman tries to reassure her by saying that they are in this together, and that they will find another way.

