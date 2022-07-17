What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 air on TLC? Kobe's family secret is out and more details

Cat's out of the bag on 90 Day Fiancé! Kobe is a royal.

Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 will air on TLC on July 17 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will be made available on the network's streaming website one day after the television premiere. Fans can also catch up with the show on Amazon Prime and Discovery+.

The episode will be exciting to see as Kobe's friend will reveal that he comes from a royal family but in a promo, Kobe confesses that he does not have any money or castle back in his country, Cameroon, and that he is indeed a descedent from the royals. Kobe will also reveal another big secret to his friend.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe will tell his friend Temperature that Emily is pregnant again despite being told not to tell anyone. Kobe’s friend will also reveal to Emily that Kobe comes from the royal family.

In the promo video, Kobe explains that each tribe in his country, Cameroon, has a chief who is a descendant of the royal family, but he does not see himself ever becoming a chief. Temperature will also tell Emily that she is marrying an African man, not an American man, so Kobe will have the final say over every decision.

The description for episode 14, titled Temperature Check, reads,

"Shaeeda turns the tables on Bilal and his prenup. Thais tells her dad the truth. Jibri clashes with his parents when they push him about his plans. Kara vents to friends about Guillermo's doubts. Ari and Bini make a momentous decision."

Jibri’s Parents will be seen giving Jibri and his fiancé an ultimatum to move out of their home because they want to make plans of their own. In the promo, his parents can be heard asking him about his wedding plans so that he can move out and the two can discuss their future.

After trying on some wedding dresses, Ari will be seen doubting her decision to get married. Thais will finally tell her father that she and Patrick are getting married.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé last week?

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé, forgetting the diamond ring incident, Emily and Kobe went to a drug store to buy pregnancy tests. Emily was afraid that she might be pregnant. Kobe was worried by the news because her father had given him one rule - to not get his daughter pregnant again under his roof.

The pregnancy test was positive. Kobe was worried about how he was going to raise another child with no job. Emily was disappointed that Kobe wasn't excited about her pregnancy.

Guillermo felt left out of the wedding preparations. Kara did not even allow him to write his own wedding vows because she thought that his grammar might be bad. He discussed his nervousness with his hairdresser, who was also worried about Kara’s behavior.

On a dinner date, Guillermo asked Kara if she would treat him like a child even after they got married. She told him that it was not the right time to question the relationship and that he should not marry her if he is not confident.

90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

