What time will 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 16 air? Doubts overwhelm couples before their wedding day

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance is one episode away from the finale. The upcoming episode will feature the to-be brides and grooms having cold feet and last-minute doubts about the wedding.

Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance Season 9 is all set to air on TLC on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. The two-hour episode will later be available on the network’s website, along with all the previous episodes.

Viewers can pick another TV provider if they don’t have the channel. Some of the best streaming services include Xfinity, Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo, dish, and YouTube TV.

This season of the TLC show has been tracing the journey of the following seven couples:

Ariela (Ari) and Biniyam (Bini)

Emily and Kobe

Kara and Guillermo

Bila and Shaeeda

Jibri and Miona

Yvette and Mohamed

Patrick and Thais

One person from each couple came to America to live with their respective partners on an H-1 visa.

In the previous episode, Kara and Guillermo were seen tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony. The upcoming episode will show some of the participants having doubts about whether to walk down the aisle.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 16?

The upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 9 will feature Emily and Kobe questioning their decision to get married. Emily’s doubts about Kobe’s vision for their future create tension between the couple. A sneak peek showed Kobe being offended by Emily’s questions and storming off after saying that he could not accept her doubting him on their wedding eve.

In a confessional, Emily said:

“I did not plan on getting in an argument, and right now, I'm looking for reassurance. I'm not looking for defensiveness. So now, it just is like adding to the pot. Like are we…what are we doing if we’re…are we happy together? And maybe it just wasn't realistic for me to believe that we had enough time to really figure out this relationship in 90 days.”

In a preview, Shaeeda was seen upset over her wedding dress as she didn’t like the design conceived by Bilal’s sister. The clip also teased Bini and Ari’s wedding ceremony where the bride was taking time to enter the church.

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 16 reads:

“Bilal's sister and Shaeeda have different wedding dress visions; Thais is torn between marrying Patrick and going home; Jibri hopes his parents will show up; doubts overwhelm Emily the night before the wedding; Yve's friend offers one more out.”

Previously, viewers saw Jibri and Miona moving out of his parents’ house against the latter's wishes. As their wedding date nears, Jibri hopes that his mother will attend the ceremony since he is her only son.

The remaining two couples — Yve-Mohamed and Thais-Patrick — are also shown having doubts about getting married. In the preview clip, Yve’s friend was seen trying her best to make her understand that Mohamed was not the right choice for her.

Thais, on the other hand, appeared confused as to whether she should marry Patrick or go home. Talking to Patrick’s relative on a yacht, Thais stated:

“I don’t want to hurt Patrick, but my dad’s opinion is more important to me.”

The relative responded by saying that the reality TV star should break off their engagement if she was confused.

There are only two episodes left in 90 Day Fiance Season 9. While Episode 16 will air this Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on TLC, the finale will be released next week.

