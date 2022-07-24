What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 15 air? Tensions looms large ahead of impending nuptials

90 Day Fiancé will be back with yet another episode on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 8 pm ET on TLC. The two-hour-long episode will be made available on the network's streaming website one day after the television premiere. Viewers can also watch the show on Amazon Prime and Discovery+.

The hit series will focus on tensions between the couples, as they only have a few weeks left before they get married. The couples are still trying to navigate their respective relationships as the 90 day time limit inches closer to the end. However, with their never-ending arguments, it looks like the road to marriage is going to be a difficult one.

The couples - Ariela and Biniyam; Emily and Kobe; Kara and Guillermo; Bilal and Shaeeda; Jibri and Miona; Yvette and Mohamed; and Patrick and Thais - are all trying to make their connections work, but differences in thoughts, actions, cultures, and lifestyles are hindering their relationships. Viewers will have to stay tuned in to find out who will make it to the end.

The previous episode focused on some royal secrets and ultimatums. The drama is amped up for this episode as Guillermo and Kara get married despite some secrets coming out, Shaeeda and Bilal still navigate their prenup and Thais deals with the uncertainty of her future.

This week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé will see high tensions and drama, all packed in a two-hour time frame, where some will potentially reach their happy ending and for others, all of their time investing into the journey could come to an end. However, viewers will be fed adequate drama to last the week.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Kara and Guillermo tie the knot; Thais' uncertainty deepens in snowy Massachusetts; Emily discovers Kobe is looking at the future differently; Shaeeda gets unexpected advice from Bilal's mother; Mohamed makes a big move; Jibri and Miona move out."

Since the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Kara and Guillermo have been having issues with respect to communication, life experiences, and lifestyles that have constantly come in between their relationships. Although the couple encounter another roadblock when Kara's friend calls her out for cheating on him, which shocks her fiancé, the duo are set to get married in the episode.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Kobe dealing with Emily's pregnancy and discussing it with his best friend Temperature. While Emily was worried about Kobe not reacting well to the pregnancy, she and her family were in for a shock when Temperature revealed that Kobe belonged to a royal family. The couple are yet to sort out the issues between them.

Shaeeda and Bilal have been stuck with the prenuptial agreement for as long as 90 Day Fiancé fans can remember. The former has been advised over the same by her friends, as well as Bilal's ex-wife. She has taken the concept of a pre-nup with a pinch of salt, and has not accepted the terms yet. Viewers will have to tune in to see if she goes on to sign the agreement.

Miona and Jibri have had arguments with the latter's parents over their decision to marry each other. His parents had asked the duo to move out in the previous episode. This time, the couple finally moved out and have decided to marry. But when Jibri revealed the decision to his mother, he was still met with skepticism.

Thais might potentially move to Brazil after her father didn't accept her relationship with 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick. With their chances of them getting together growing slim with each passing episode, it will be interesting to see what transpires between the couple.

Mohamed and Yve are still struggling to adjust to each other's lifestyles. Their marriage is currently on the rocks with the latter's suggestion to postpone the marriage due to a delay in venue acquisition, with the former in desperate need of a green card. Will their marriage survive?

Viewers are almost at the end of the season, and although they can see the horizon, they need to witness some more drama coming their way before the end. Tune in to an all-new episode this Sunday to see which couples survive the test of their relationship and potentially decide to get married by the end of the season.

Keep watching 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

