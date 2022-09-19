What time will 90 Day Fiance The Single Life Season 3 Episode 2 air? Release date, plot, and more

Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance The Single Life will air on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+. In the new episode, singles will go on their first date, but things will take an unexpected turn for new couples.

The synopsis of episode 2, titled Make Me a Match, reads:

"Veronica goes on a first date that ends on an awkward note. Caesar has heavy competition at a meet and greet event. Debbie meets Tony for the first time. Natalie finds out more about Josh's past. Joel questions Tania's past."

All about Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance The Single Life Season 3

According to the preview clip of the new episode of 90 Day Fiance The Single Life Season 3, Veronica is back home with her new date, Justin, hoping for a romantic night together. But her date is intervened by her ex-fiancé Tim, who was in the house when the new lovebirds came home.

Veronica and her new love interest were shocked to see Tim in the room. Veronica then introduces Justin to “Chloe’s dad” and her ex-fiance Tim, leaving everyone in an awkward situation. In the confessional of 90 Day Fiance The Single Life, she says:

"This is the literally worst way that Justin could have ever met Tim. He does not even know that we are friends. I do not want to do. I run in the kitchen. I am literally physically, emotionally running away. I am just like figure it out amongst yourselves."

The guys were speechless before Tim offered to escort Justin out of the house since it was getting “late.” The whole incident left Veronica in “complete shock,” as she expected the night to end in a romantic way.

She was expecting to “get kissed” but got “blocked” by Tim. She now hopes the whole situation will not end her love journey with Justin.

Justin even felt it was “weird” to see Tim in the house, but Tim does not think so as he was just trying to protect her ex-fiancé. In the confessional of 90 Day Fiance The Single Life, Tim says:

"Me staying there and staring at Justin is probably way more awkward for him than it is for me cause like I am in my territory, like this used to be my house."

Veronica's ex Tim simply wanted Justin to know that he wouldn't let him "F**K around here with this girl."

Veronica has always dreaded that her relationship with her ex may create problems in finding love again. The official description of Veronica by TLC states:

"After several years of singlehood, 36-year-old Veronica is ready to make her dating scene debut once again. While 90 Day fans fell in love with her fiery personality, potential suitors find it hard to look past the fact that Veronica's ex-fiance, Tim, is still in the picture because he's not only her best friend but a father figure to her daughter.

"As a single mother struggling to find a man who will accept her ex-boyfriend turned bestie, Veronica fears that she'll end up alone with no one but her cats to keep her company.”

On the other hand, Caesar is having a good time finding a new love interest after his Ukrainian ex-girlfriend, Maria Divine, dumped him. After meeting a group of eligible bachelorettes, hopeful Caesar says:

"Ukrainian women are my dream come true and I'm not going to stop until I find my future, Mrs. Mack."

Tune in to TLC on Monday, September 19, to watch the new episode of 90 Day Fiance The Single Life Season 3.

