What time will 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 episode 11 air? Details explored

Episode 11 of 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 will be released on Monday, November 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The new episode will see new beginnings for some of the cast members.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled I Was Here Waiting, reads:

“Caesar makes contact with Alona; Debbie packs the rest of her belongings and heads to Canada with Tony; Tiffany reunites with Ronald in South Africa; Mike's mom confronts Natalie.”

On the show, viewers follow six determined singles who are back into the world of romance after their failed international relationship. The singles tackle relationship challenges ranging from meddling matchmakers and commitment-phobia to ever-present ex-boyfriends.

Debbie moves to Canada in episode 11 of 90 Day: The Single Life

In the new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie is finally moving to Canada with all her belongings to be with her long-distance boyfriend, Tony.

The Las Vegas native and 70-year-old widow gave love another chance and found her dream man Tony. Although she still has a tumultuous relationship with her son Colt, she is not letting it come in the way of her moving to Canada.

After Colt’s dad, Harley Johnson, passed away 14 years ago, Debbie had been single until she starred in 90 Day: The Single Life season 2. However, she could not find her true love before meeting Tony.

In one of the show's previous episodes, Debbie decided that she was "100 percent sure" about shifting to Canada to be with Tony. In the confessional, she said:

"This visit to Canada has been a test, and I need to decide one way or the other if I want to move to Canada and live with Tony or end it and move back home.”

Adding:

"I can see myself being happy here, but I have a lot of mixed feelings. I have to decide if I want to leave my family and my friends. I've never been separated on a permanent basis from [son Colt], so it's the biggest decision I've ever made in my life.”

However, Debbie was worried about how her son would react to her decision, as Debbie did not want him to feel that she was “giving him up, deserting him after all these years.”

But now Debbie has made up her mind and will be seen moving to Canada in the new 90 Day: The Single Life episode.

Apart from her, Caesar will also try to connect with his Ukraine-born girlfriend, Alona. After accepting his proposal in a previous episode, Caesar tells his girlfriend that he will:

“Start working to get you there with me to the United States. Now that we're together and we're starting this beautiful journey together and I know we can build something special."

Alona also told the producers in an interview that she would love to spend some more time with him as she “dreams to have a wholesome relationship with Caesar.”

Episode 11 of 90 Day: The Single Life might also see Tiffany and Ronald reuniting in South Africa. After being apart for a year, he was able to talk his way back into his estranged wife Tiffany's life.

She has now decided to travel to South Africa with her daughter to see Ronald as his criminаl history forbids him from traveling to the United States.

Tune in to TLC on Monday to watch the new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

