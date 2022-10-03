What time will 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Episode 4 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 is back with another dramatic episode. The show follows the lives of individuals who have previously appeared on different franchise shows and have found and lost love. Now they’re back again to give it another chance.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Caesar goes on his first date in years; as Debbie and Tony make their relationship official, Debbie's living situation takes an unexpected turn; Natalie has a blowout fight with Josh; Tiffany rekindles things with an old flame."

90 Day: The Single Life's latest episode will air on Monday, October 3, at 8 pm ET.

All about 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Episode 4

In the upcoming episode, titled Old Flames and New Flames, love is in the air. Debbie and Tony made their relationship official and she could not be happier. However, not all her friends feel this way.

One of her friends compared her to a “little schoolgirl” and said that she’s laughing too much, which is annoying. Debbie couldn’t care less and said that she and Tony have a special connection.

While things seem to be going well for the two of them, that's not the case with Natalie. In a promo for the upcoming episode, Natalie and Josh get into a fight as she doesn’t want him to leave. Josh knows that she’s upset with him and wants to make sure that they are good before leaving.

She was surprised to see him and said that he was busy, so she thought he left. He told her that he had to go but wanted to make sure she was okay. Josh said:

"I don’t want to leave with you mad."

In her confessional, Natalie admitted to feeling terrible because it was their last day together as she hoped that the trip would have brought them closer. She said:

"I was hoping we would talk about his commitment. You know, us. None of that happened."

Not knowing how to express herself in a healthier way, Natalie starts yelling and the two get into a fight. The 90 Day: The Single Life star said:

"Josh, I come here, you sleep with me and after you tell me bye."

Natalie further stated that she doesn’t have work, is still married, and that she does everything for him but he doesn’t have time for her. Josh tells her that he cares about her and wants to give her some time to think about things.

He further said:

"I’ll text you later if you don’t block me."

In his confessional, Josh said that he was at a loss for words as Natalie knew about his deadline and when he would have to go back to work. He compared her behavior to his kids', who according to him, would understand the situation better.

He further said:

"I think she wants me to be like this normal guy that’s like running after her. And you know, like I’m not 15 years old."

When he’s not in the room, Natalie tells the crew that he could buy her a ticket and ask her to go with him as he travels with multiple beautiful women for work otherwise as well. She states that "s** is serious" for her and that if she sleeps with a man, it means that she considers him the “father” of her children. The 90 Day: The Single Life star feels like Josh uses her.

90 Day: The Single Life drops new episodes weekly on Mondays, tune in at 8 pm ET on TLC to see what happens next.

