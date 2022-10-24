What time will 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 episode 7 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored about the TLC show

90 Day: The Single Life is back with another love-filled episode and fans are excited. Almost the entire cast seems to have found someone or the other and they’re ready to take their respective relationships to the next level.

Natalie met with Josh’s ex-wife in the previous season, Debbie was contemplating a big change, and Ceaser, who has been looking for love from different angles, may have finally made up his mind.

The synopsis of the episode, titled Now or Never, reads:

"Caesar tells the matchmaker which date he's chosen; Debbie makes a decision about moving in with Tony; Natalie asks Josh if he's willing to have more children; Tiffany's son learns that she's dating again."

90 Day: The Single Life season 3 episode 7 will air on Monday, October 24, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

90 Day: The Single Life — Debbie takes a big step

The show sees the return of fan-favorite and memorable cast members who have previously appeared on the show. While their last appearances may not have been entirely fruitful, they’re back again and on a quest to find a partner. By the looks of it, some of them are winning at love.

69-year-old Debra Johnson or Debbie met Tony and the sparks were evident from the beginning. 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 has closely followed how the two of them have been bonding and how their relationship is growing. Previously, Tony asked her to live with him and in the upcoming episode, she’ll tell him what she thinks.

In a sneak peek uploaded to Instagram, Debbie visits Tony’s house and has a hilarious reaction to his decor. As if the giant dragon head wasn’t enough to help her make up her mind, she makes her way to the first floor of his house only to find that the previous decorative piece was the least of her worries.

Tony has made his intentions for Debbie clear and to show her how much he wants her to move in with her, he clears out a drawer for her and buys her new underwear.

Don't miss Too much, too fast? Don't miss #90DayFiance: The Single Life, tomorrow at 8/7c!

In the promo of the new episode, she said:

"Tony and I are, really really happy. It’s totally life-changing. It makes me feel like we might be moving a little too fast."

Tony asks her if she’s willing to take a chance and asks her to “pack up everything” and move to Canada with him. However, Tony isn’t the only one who’s ready to take a chance.

Caesar, who hired a matchmaker and has been on three dates with three different women, finally pops the question. In the trailer, he said that he sees a future with each one of these women and asks one of them to be his girlfriend.

Natalie met Josh’s ex-wife on 90 Day: The Single Life

In last week’s episode, titled, Fishing for the Truth, Natalie met Josh’s ex-wife who he’s still close to. They all went fishing and Candice spoke to Natalie about her ex. In a confessional, Candice said that the two of them were married for nine years and that they’re still very close.

She further said:

"He’s my best friend, I tell him about my day, I tell him ‘I love you’. People sometimes think that we’re together."

Natalie asked her why they got a divorce and she said that they felt that they were better off as friends. Candice tells her that she’s different than the kind of girls Josh usually dates.

The new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life will air on Monday, October 24, at 8 pm ET.

