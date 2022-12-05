What time will 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 reunion part 2 air? Natalie slams Caesar for insulting Ukraine

TLC will air part 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Part 1 of the reality show, which released on November 28, ended with a lot of unanswered questions, with Debbie finding romance and Natalie returning to Mike's doorstep.

Now in Tell All, members of the 90 Day universe are dishing it all out in front of host Shaun Robinson. In part 2, Natalie will be seen slamming Caesar for insulting her country, Ukraine. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“After a shocking moment on stage, the cast return to dig even deeper into each other's love journeys; Caesar's love life gets crowded, Tania expands her horizons, and Debbie and Tony face off with Colt and Vanessa.”

Debbie in tears after tiff with son Colt in 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 reunion part 2

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 reunion will reveal many new and more shocking details about the cast members of the show. Tensions will arise between Caesar and Natalie when the former talks about the latter's country, Ukraine.

In Tell All, Caesar tells host Shaun that while his relationship with Ukrainian woman Alona failed, he is now dating someone new. He says he "got two" new "girlfriends" in Ukraine, named Stella and Katrina, whom he met online. And they “both want to date” Caesar.

Shaun then asks about his future with these two women, to which Caeser says that after the women move to the U.S., “they’re going to get pregnant and we're going to have kids.”

Caeser’s revelation leaves the cast members surprised, with Tim Malcolm exclaiming:

"I'm about to break bro code. Caesar, you're talking crazy now. I was down with you until then.”

Debbie Johnson then expresses her concern and asks questions about his financial arrangements. Caesar clears her doubts by saying that he does not “give them anything”, including money.

Veronica Rodriguez then jumps in and insists that the women are only with Caeser because "they think you can give them things.” Caeser then clears the air and says:

"No probably because their men treat them wrong there, where I can treat them like a real woman. And they can sit there and then go to school. They can educate themselves.”

Natalie, who is Ukrainian, gets miffed with Caesar and says:

"You're insulting my country right now. I think it's bulls---. I don't believe it. I think they don't exist. Go to hell.”

Caesar responds to her by saying:

"It's not even like that. I think you're thinking of something different."

But Natalie refuses to talk to him anymore and says that she chooses her “country.”

Things not only get heated between Caesar and Natalie but even between Debbie and her son Colt, which leaves Debbie in tears. The to-and-fro between mother and son leaves the rest of the cast in shock. Tim even says to Colt that the way he is talking to his mom is a “disgust” for him.

Tune in on Monday to TLC to watch the second part of 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 reunion. The 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All can also be viewed on Discovery+ 24 hours before the television broadcast and on TLC Go a day after the television premiere.

