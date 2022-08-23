What time will America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 15 air on NBC? 11 performances, release date and more

America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 has reached the third qualifier round where five performers/acts, out of 11, will be picked. All the performances will be featured in Episode 15, which will air on Tuesday at 8 PM ET on NBC. The audience will then vote for the top five, who will be promoted to the next round and the remaining contestants will be sent home.

Titled Qualifiers 3, the official synopsis of America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 15 reads:

“Eleven performers take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as judging is turned over to the viewing audience to vote their favourite performers into the final round; viewers can vote by using the AGT Official App or going to NBC.com.”

Release date of AGT Season 17 Episode 15

The upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent, aka AGT, Season 17 will air on NBC on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8 PM Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also watch Episode 15 on Peacock TV or later on NBC’s website.

While the performances will be featured in the new episode, the voting results will be held the following day. America’s Got Talent Season 17 will air Episode 16 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8 PM ET on NBC.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services, such as Sling, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Xfinity, Dish, Optimum, Philo, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.

Who will perform in America’s Got Talent’s new episode?

Initially, America’s Got Talent Season 17 was airing once a week, featuring auditions. After the performers were selected, they now have to showcase their talents once again to qualify for the finale round.

From Qualifier 1 and 2 rounds, the performers who have earned their spot in the finals include Drake Milligan, Avery Dixon (Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer), Yu Hojin, and Chapel Hart. This week, the audience will vote for two more contestants who will join the finalists.

In America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 15, Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer Sara James and JoJo Siwa’s girl group XOMG POP will showcase their respective talents.

Take a look at the acts/performers of this week:

1) Amanda Mammana from Connecticut: Singe/Guitarist

2) Celia Munoz from Spain: Singing Ventriloquist

3) Cline Twins from Ontario, Canada: Hockey Trick Shot Duo

4) Funkanometry from Vancouver Island, Canada: Dance Duo

5) Hayden Kristal from Colorado: Stand-Up Comedian

6) Jojo and Bri: Singing Duet

7) MPLUSPLUS from Tokyo, Japan: LED Dance Group

8) Mia Morris from Nashville: One-Woman Band

9) Nicolas RIBS from Paris, France: Magician

10) Sara James (Simon’s Golden Buzzer) from Slubice, Poland: Singer

11) XOMG POP: Girl Group

The panel of judges includes Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. They were the ones who initially selected the performers, but now the selection will be in the audience’s hands. The two acts that will receive the highest votes will earn their spots in the finale.

Hosted by Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 Episode 15 airs new episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8 PM ET. Fans can vote through NBC’s website or AGT’s official app.

Once the qualifier rounds are over, the show will return with finale episodes, which will air on September 13 and 14.

