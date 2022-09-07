What time will America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 20 air on NBC? Qualifiers 5 results, release date, and more

America’s Got Talent is set to return with another breathtaking episode this week on Wednesday, September 7, at 8 pm ET on NBC. If the performances from last night were not enough to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, the suspense most definitely will. During the latest segment, viewers will find out which two acts will move on to the finale. Last night, the show saw 11 memorable live performances and their fate will be decided by America.

The synopsis of the episode, titled Qualifiers 5 Results, reads:

"Two acts from the previous night's show move on to the final round of competition; starring creator/executive producer Simon Cowell alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host."

All about America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 20

The end is near and everyone’s wishing their favorites make it to the finale. While all the contestants have delivered incredible performances in the previous episode, only two can move forward. The upcoming episode will tell the world who is still in the race to keep impressing America with their talents and whose America’s Got Talent journey is coming to an end.

Voting lines closed on Wednesday, at 7 am ET. Let's see who is still in the race to the finale.

Shu Takada

In Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, the yo-yo superstar was eager to win Simon’s approval. He brought out LED yo-yos and a neon cityscape and performed to Lil Nas X’s That’s What I want. Howie said that he was the best yo-yo performer they have ever seen.

Travis Japan

The boy band got a red buzzer early on during their performance from Howie due to their low audio. Their performance was an original song that was a fusion of Japanese music with a “bot band song.” Sofia said that their singing was “bad.”

Urbancrew

With Hula hoops and an on-stage DJ, the acrobatic group earned a full standing ovation and streamers. Simon applauded the discipline they put into the performance and Heidi said that the group was a "jolt of adrenaline."

Kristen Cruz

The singer sang a cover of Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. She took a classic rock course and featured her raspy voice. While Heidi awarded the act a standing ovation, Simon felt that she was screaming on stage.

Kristy Sellers

Kristy once again amazed the America’s Got Talent audience and almost the entire panel of judges with her creativity by using digital videos to be in sync with her moves on the pole. The pole dancer received a standing ovation from everyone but Sofia. The actress called her performance fascinating. Simon said it was "one of the most astonishingly brilliant acts."

Max Ostler

The dancer’s contemporary routine earned him a standing ovation from three judges. While Heidi, Sofia, and Simon got on their feet, Howie said that the performance was good enough to be on stage at an Ed Sheeran concert.

Mayyas

The audience was in awe as the group once again created movements to enhance snake and plant imagery. Ahead of their performance, they said that they wanted to make everyone believe in magic, and they did. Heidi told the group that they were “Vegas-ready.” Howie’s feedback called the performance the best moment in America’s Got Talent history.

Mervant Vera

The rapping magician brought an interactive performance that involved Heidi and Terry. Howie said that he was "inspirational and authentic." Simon said that he made his nervousness work for him.

Aubrey Burchell

The singer sang Loved By You by Kirby and received a standing ovation from the judges. Sofia said that she couldn’t detect any nerves and Simon believed that the singer could have chosen a more well-known song.

Blade 2 Blade

The act got one of the biggest audience reactions as the duo threw knives at each other and incorporated traditional tricks. Heidi said that the performance was exciting and terrifying at the same time.

Jordan Conley

The America’s Got Talent wild card contestant connected with the audience quite well with a comedy set about looking tough but not being tough. Sofia said that he lived up to his wild card status, and Simon appreciated his comedy and said he was “brilliant.”

Each week on America’s Got Talent, 11 contestants from the top 55 gave it their all, and out of them, the two with the most votes moved on to the final. The acts in the finale include Avery Dixon, Mike E. Winfield, Drake Milligan, Metaphysic, Sara James, Nicholas Ribs, and Chapel Hart. Two more acts will be added to the list of the Top 10 of America’s Got Talent Season 17.

With $1 million up for grabs, these contestants are ready to make every move count. Tune in to NBC at 8 pm ET on Wednesday to find out who America has voted for.

