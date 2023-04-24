What time will American Idol season 21 episode 14 air on ABC? Top 12 to be announced

A brand new episode of ABC's reality competition series American Idol is scheduled to release on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Having performed at Aulani Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii for two incredible nights, the contestants have returned to Hollywood.

After evaluating performances by the top 20, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest are now gearing up to introduce viewers to the top 12.

For more than two decades, this hit ABC show has been a fan favorite, and it has remained one of the most popular shows on television. A number of contestants who appeared in this competition show went on to become popular artists with massive global fan bases.

Eight contestants to be eliminated in upcoming episode of American Idol season 21

The contestants of American Idol season 21 are doing their best to become the next singing sensation. A total of six contestants were eliminated in the previous episode of the show and the top 20 were chosen. It was a heartbreaking experience for some, while for others, it was a stepping stone to the next phase of the competition.

In the upcoming episode of the show, contestants will be competing for a place in the top 12. This means eight contestants will have to say goodbye to the show, while the others will continue to the next round.

The upcoming episode 14 of American Idol season 21 has been titled 613 (Top 12 Reveal!).

The synopsis reads:

“The Top 20 contestants perform LIVE, with overnight voting results revealing 10 Idol hopefuls who will continue. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose two singers to round out the Top 12 competing to be the next American Idol.”

The top 20 contestants who will be featured in this episode are Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Hannah Nicolaisen, Lucy Love, Haven Madison, Kaeyra, Tyson Venegas, Mariah Faith, Marybeth Byrd, Michael Williams, Matt Wilson, Megan Danielle, Nailyah Serenity, Nutsa, Olivia Soli, Paige Anne, Oliver Steele, Warren Peay, and Zachariah Smith.

Episode 13 of the show featured the judges and host announcing the top 20. The episode also saw Noah Thompson, the winner of American Idol 2022, and runner-up HunterGirl take the stage as they wowed the audience.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Top 20, read:

"The contestants return to Hollywood to learn the results of America’s first votes for the Top 20, performing again in hopes of securing a spot in the Top 12. “American Idol” 2022 winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl will also take the stage."

To make it to the top 20, the contestants took to the stage to impress the judges and the live audience. They were guided by several guest mentors, who walked them through their on-stage presence, song choices, vocals, and other dynamics.

With the stakes extremely high at this point in the show, the much-loved contestants will now aim to secure a place in the top 12 and save themselves from elimination.

Episode 14 of American Idol season 21 will air on ABC at 8 pm ET on Monday, April 24, 2023.

