What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 11 air? Release date and more explored

Episode 11 of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will air on ABC on Tuesday, November 1, at 8 pm ET. Fans can view the two-hour-long episode on Hulu and the ABC network's website one day after the television broadcast.

The episode will be theatrical and replete with heartbreak as Genevieve Parisi might quit the show after a heated argument with her partner. Eliza will be caught in a love triangle between Justin Glaze and Rodney Mathews.

The series description reads,

"A wave of new arrivals are ready to turn on the charm and turn up the heat in Paradise! As these fresh-faced men hand out date cards, more than one couple will find themselves questioning everything. Elsewhere, some of the strongest bonds on the beach will be put to the test; but can they talk things out or will mixed messages spell the end for the troubled pairs?"

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 11 will feature rifts

Two newcomers will spice up Paradise Beach with a party. One of the newcomers will ask Kate Gallivan out on a date using his date card, which she accepts happily in a preview. Her partner Logan Palmer will be angry over the same and can be seen asking another contestant in a preview why Kate was putting their relationship at risk.

Rodney will try his best to save his bond with Eliza, who can be seen enjoying her time on Paradise Beach with Justin. Other contestants can be seen calling their situation "the most complicated love triangle."

Justin returned to the beach in week 4 only to connect with Eliza. While Rodney was sure about his relationship with Eliza, she and Justin had a great time on their first date in episode 10.

One of the most promising couples of the season, Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi, might break up as Genevieve can be seen packing up to leave the Bachelor in Paradise beach in a promo. Aaron calls out his girlfriend for gaslighting him while Genevieve asks Aaron,

"Does it matter how I feel?"

The cast members will try to stop her from leaving.

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 10?

On Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Adam Todd was eliminated from the show after not receiving a single rose from any of the ten ladies. Sarah also had to quit the show due to a family emergency.

Victoria decided to give her rose to Johnny instead of Alex because of their earlier bond. Justin returned to the show to form a connection with Eliza.

The episode description reads,

"It's a new day in Paradise! While some couples are waking up feeling stronger than ever, for others it feels like all but a fresh start. A rose ceremony with the women in charge has several men rethinking their place on the beach; and a series of dates between new, established and even some unlikely pairings shakes things up even more.

It also reads,

Plus, a storm is brewing for more than one formerly sturdy couple; will it blow over or break things apart for the lovebirds?"

The two went on a date after Rodney told Eliza that she should explore her relationship with other men. Aaron and Genevieve fought over Justin, but the two made up later.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

