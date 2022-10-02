What time will Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 2 air on ABC? Victoria Fuller's arrival and more explored

Episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will air on ABC on Monday, October 3 at 8 pm ET. The 2-hour-long episode will also be made available on Hulu and ABC network’s website one day after the television premiere.

The new episode will feature Victoria Fuller making an entrance on the show. She stated in Episode 1 that she is "eyeing Genevieve’s guy Justin." Michael, who was earlier seen on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelor, will open up to Sierra about missing his ex-wife, who passed away in 2019.

The episode description reads,

"Victoria F. arrives and she's ready to make waves; the pressure is on for the ladies to secure their partners; a steamy love triangle emerges, an ultimatum is handed out and one man's indecision sets off a Shakespearian chain reaction."

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 2?

This week on Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria will attempt to bond with other men on the show, making some women insecure. Victoria was eliminated from The Bachelor Season 24 in Week 9 because she had "broken up many relationships."

The description for the same reads,

"The beachgoers are settling in and sunblocking up, but it won’t be long before another bombshell hits the beach. Victoria F. has arrived and she’s ready to make waves!"

It has also been hinted that the men will hold roses this week and one suitor's indecision might cause some drama. In a promo for the show, Michael can be seen bonding with Sierra as he opens up about his ex-wife. He stated how dating was scary for him after he lost his ex-wife.

Sierra comforted him by saying,

"I feel like whoever you do end up choosing, whoever it is, it's never replacing her."

Michael then says in a confessional that he has started to develop a connection with Sierra.

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise last night?

Last week on Bachelor in Paradise, many old contestants from the Bachelor Franchise returned to find love. Many of the women were from Clayton’s season. In total, there were 9 men and 11 women. Andrew and Teddi formed an instant connection while Shanae and Genevieve had a dispute over the men.

The episode description read,

"Returning with the largest-ever cast of fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise."

Shanae and Jacob later formed a connection in their first conversation. Lace’s late arrival made some female contestants angry and they said that her time to find love on the show had passed. Romeo and Kill reconnected after their break-up.

Many women were interested in Michael, and Jacob could not even remember the names of the women he had talked to. Jill found Andrew’s date card. He took Teddi out on a one-on-one date away from the beach. Genevieve and Justin were seen sharing intimate moments with each other.

Andrew fumbled with a few words but Teddi made him feel comfortable.

The men were handing out roses but Lace was in bed, not putting in much effort. She pretended to have a birthday to get attention from the men. She spoke to Logan but was later annoyed after finding out that he was just 26.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 features some of the older contestants from The Bachelor franchise who have failed to find love. The fan-favorite bachelors will attempt to bond with others on the beaches of Mexico. The show airs on ABC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes