What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 8 air? Split week drama, new relationships, and more explored

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return with another episode this week. The show recently saw the biggest twist of the season and it certainly shook things up. With the arrival of five new men and women, dynamics were bound to change.

The upcoming episode will see new relationships being formed, betrayals, and more.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The Split continues to shake up the shores of Paradise. As Lace’s surprise visit continues, Rodney confesses to having found a better match; and the men are left shocked to learn a new wave of guys has crashed the ladies’ estate. Meanwhile, Logan, torn between several women, declares himself a resident of 'Geometry Beach' and a lovestruck Johnny escapes all temptation."

The upcoming episode will air on Monday, October 24, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Who will Rodney choose in the upcoming episode of Bachelor in Paradise

The cast of Bachelor in Paradise was torn last week when Jesse Palmer dropped a huge bomb. However, some people’s feelings about it quickly changed as they saw what followed. New faces entered the show and the game continued to intensify.

Split Week left some feeling vulnerable and afraid and made others feel confident about their connections. Will this twist bring couples closer together or will promises break?

In a sneak peek of Bachelor in Paradise episode 8, Lace rushes to the villa to talk to Rodney, only to find out that he’s out on a date with Eliza. When the two return, Lace has a private conversation with Rodney and tells him that she really likes him.

She says:

"It’s either you or no one else cause I’m not gonna settle. I wanna be here with you and pursue this."

Rodney seems taken aback by the conversation and tells her that it is “extremely tough” for him as he didn’t think he would have to make this decision so soon.

He further says:

"I didn’t expect to have a connection with you, I didn’t expect any of that."

In a confessional, Eliza says that she doesn’t want her bond with Rodney to change because of Lace.

In another clip uploaded on social media, Jill worries about what is happening behind their back at the beach and Genevieve seemingly tells Logan that she was cheating on him. While things may seem rocky for some, others are out to have fun, with Victoria going on an adventurous date with someone new.

Michael and Danielle open up about their past

Last week on Bachelor in Paradise, Michael and Danielle opened up about love and loss. The two unfortunately lost people they thought they were going to spend the rest of their lives with and spoke about how the experience shaped them.

Michael told Danielle that life has good and bad days and sometimes even bad years. He then asked her what her late fiance, Nick, would have wanted for her. She told him that he would want her to be in a “safe relationship.” When asked if he’s still looking for love after the demise of his late wife Laura, the Bachelor in Paradise star said:

"I’ve only said ‘I love you’ to one person my entire life. Um, so it’s difficult finding love again."

In his confessional, Michael got emotional and stated:

"That was really sweet. A piece of both Laura and Nick still exist within the love that we could possibly share."

The two ended their date on a hopeful note and shared a kiss. Michael then said that this may have been the last first date of his life.

