Who is Rodney Matthews? Meet Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 newcomer 

Rodney Matthews, who was previously seen on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette (Season 18) is giving love another shot as he enters the beach on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

During his time on The Bachelorette, Rodney made it all the way to hometowns before he was sent home heartbroken. The bachelor made his entry on to the beach in the previous episode at a very sensitive time, just after the first rose ceremony, when Kira, Hunter and Hailey were sent home.

Although he connected with Jill after his arrival, he is still on the lookout for other connections.

Will Rodney find the love he's been looking for? Viewers will have to tune in to Episode 4, whose synopsis reads:

"A flock of single ladies race to make the first move on the hottest new arrival, Rodney; lovebirds Serene and Brandon receive a much-anticipated date card; Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance."

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Rodney Matthews is a former football player

The 30 year old Bachelor in Paradise contestant used to play football for California State University before venturing into the world of reality television. According to Us Weekly, he played from 2013, until he graduated in 2015. However, Rodney's dream of becoming an NFL player fell short after he faced a knee injury.

Following the drastic turn of events, Rodney took up the job of a sales representative and even though it wasn't his dream job, he pursued it as a means of survival. In his ABC bio, the reality star stated that "life would be better if there was someone he loved waiting for him at home every night."

The contestant described himself as "a glass-half-full kind of guy." Viewers witnessed his positive, upbeat attitude during The Bachelorette as he became one of their favorites. Describing his ideal choice of woman ahead of his stint on the show, the bio stated:

"He wants to find a deep mental connection with someone but also wants a woman who he can laugh with every day. Rodney knows exactly what he wants and he is looking for someone who has that clear vision too – he's done wasting time and is ready to be wifed-up!"

After the taping of "Women Tell All" on The Bachelorette Season 18 ended in March 2021, the contestant opened up about finding his person in an interview with Us Weekly. He stated that he was looking for "a kind heart, kind soul", and elaborating further, he said:

“You have to be able to laugh and smile because I like to do that a lot. And more importantly, [I want to] just really to see how she cares, loves and respects other people as well. I want to make sure when people around me it’s really good energy and good vibes.”

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant also spoke about being there for his partner and making her laugh and smile, while expecting the same from her. He was on the lookout for a woman who "enhances his life and challenges him." In the interview, Rodney also said that he believes that "2022 is his year", so it will be interesting to see if he finds love on the show.

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise Saying goodbye to our beach-goers is never easy. Thnks fr th Mmrs. Saying goodbye to our beach-goers is never easy. Thnks fr th Mmrs. ❤️ https://t.co/rJBuv8reaN

According to Reality Steve, the contestant ends up giving his rose to Lace Morris this week, while also ending up getting one from her the following week. Will he find love with Lace or will the upcoming twist in the season change things once and for all?

Don't forget to tune in to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 this Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

