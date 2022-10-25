What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 9 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

After a rather complicated previous episode, Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 9 will air on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. In the new episode, the original couple will reunite on the beach, learning more about their relationship.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"It’s finally time to go back to the beach! Paradise’s original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart. Later that same night, the new guys make their grand, rocky entrance to the beach, stirring up more drama. Which couples are safe and who will pack their bags? All will be revealed."

In episode 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, the original couple will return to the beach, evaluating their relationship after spending a week apart.

Just as things seem to be getting back on track, the new guys will enter Bachelor in Paradise, adding more drama and tension to the mix.

The new episode will also see couples getting eliminated from the show. The elimination process will continue until the finale of the series.

Viewers will also see Genevieve, Victoria, and Jill breaking down as they return to what Jesse says is "a very different beach.” In the clip, as the OG women make their way back, Kate says:

"Paradise is about to explode.”

The show started with 16 female and 14 male contestants and after a few eliminations, only a few singles are left on the beach.

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise is giving the contestants a second (or third) chance at finding love on the beaches of Mexico. As the clip suggests,

"They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.”

The ultimate goal of the show is to help singles find love by the end of the show and get engaged to their loved ones.

Quick recap of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 8

On the previous episode of Bachelor in Paradise, contestants were in for a big surprise as new men and new women made their way to the beach. The synopsis of episode 8 read:

"The Split continues to shake up the shores of Paradise. As Lace’s surprise visit continues, Rodney confesses to having found a better match; and the men are left shocked to learn a new wave of guys has crashed the ladies’ estate."

Episode 8 of the show was a rollercoaster ride for Rodney as he was forced to choose between Lace and Eliza. He finally chose Eliza over Lace. The latter then returned, only to inform the guys that the girls have five new men to date and explore their connections.

The news did not go down well with the boys, especially Brandon, who was "mentally losing his s**t" and "on edge every day" of the split.

Meanwhile, Logan was torn between several women and declared himself a resident of “Geometry Beach.” But lovestruck Johnny escaped all temptation and stayed loyal to his girl.

Other singles explored the new connections and caused some new drama, creating tension within the group.

Tune in on ABC on Tuesday to watch the new episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.

