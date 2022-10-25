"I feel so bad for her": Fans are left disappointed after Rodney breaks up with Lace on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise aired a brand new episode on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode saw the cast members navigate the Split Week twist and form new relationships as part of the same. While some explored new connections, others deepened their existing romance. With a number of relationships in jeopardy, viewers witnessed a significant amount of drama.

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Rodney broke up with Lace after building a strong foundation with newcomer Eliza. Fans, however, felt bad for Lace. One tweeted:

Alita Petras @AlitaPetras #BIP Watching Lace cry makes me wanna cry, and watching all the guys hug her is so endearing. Rodney handled that difficult situation very well, but I still feel so bad for her. #BachelorInParadise Watching Lace cry makes me wanna cry, and watching all the guys hug her is so endearing. Rodney handled that difficult situation very well, but I still feel so bad for her. #BachelorInParadise #BIP

Season 8 of the hit reality dating series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Fans have made their skepticism known with some relationships, while also rooting for other couples on the beach. Halfway into the season, many cast members are still looking for a true connection. Will they be successful in their quest? Only time will tell.

Rodney breaks up with Lace on Bachelor in Paradise, fans sympathize with the latter

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise Tomorrow, we're picking up right where we left off. Don't miss #BachelorInParadise at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! Tomorrow, we're picking up right where we left off. Don't miss #BachelorInParadise at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/c3B5FJ6EGU

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Lace returned to the beach after the existing women were sent to a different location as part of the twist last week. She couldn't stay and wait to return with the ladies and wanted to find out what her connection Rodney was doing. However, all hell broke loose after she entered the beach.

When she couldn't find Rodney, she went to the other men - visibly shocked by her appearance - and asked about his whereabouts. Although the men tried to stall, they had to ultimately reveal that Rodney was on a date with newcomer Eliza. The duo hit it off instantly when the new women were revealed on the beach and had experienced a strong romantic connection on their one-on-one date.

When Rodney returned after his date with Eliza on Bachelor in Paradise, he found Lace on the beach, making him anxious about the conversation he was about to have with her. He knew that he had to break up with her, which was going to hurt Lace, but he confessed that he did not want to lead her on anymore.

Rodney sat down with Lace and had an intense conversation. The star explained that he had found a better and stronger connection with Eliza and wanted to pursue the relationship further, which meant that he had to let Lace go. The latter was visibly upset and frustrated with the situation and had an emotional breakdown on Bachelor in Paradise.

Lace confessed to having her heart broken. She stated that she wants to go home, considering her one strong connection has found someone else. Rodney, however, apologized to her and explained that he had to make a choice.

By the end of the conversation, the duo shared an awkward hug, following which Lace left Bachelor in Paradise. Ahead of leaving, she met with the rest of the men, who convinced her that she would surely finding someone outside the show. They also told her that she "deserves the world." Lace, however, was upset over the fact that she had finally found someone good but that was "stripped away" from her.

While leaving the beach, she said:

"I'm so humiliated. I just-- I've worked so hard and then just to put myself out there just to get hurt again...it's like.. I don't know what to do at this point. I don't get it."

Fans support Rodney's decision but also feel bad for Lace

Following the episode, viewers took to social media to express their disappointment with Lace leaving. While they acknowledged that Rodney and Eliza had established a stronger connection, they found Lace's departure from the show "upsetting."

Steph's Pretty Lace @LaceSteph I knew the swap would be a bad deal for the women, and what happened to Lace is upsetting and confirmed that. I'm done with this season. #BachelorInParadise I knew the swap would be a bad deal for the women, and what happened to Lace is upsetting and confirmed that. I'm done with this season. #BachelorInParadise

Sweet Dee @hotmessexpressx I feel bad for Lace and Rodney in this situation #BachelorInParadise I feel bad for Lace and Rodney in this situation #BachelorInParadise

AARP YOUNGBOY @seeryandavis Feel bad for Lace but happy for my boy Rodney. #BachelorInParadise Feel bad for Lace but happy for my boy Rodney. #BachelorInParadise

claytons giant blue coat @BachYouLater I feel so bad for Lace but Eliza and Rodney just seem to work so well and Rodney was right to just be upfront with her #bachelorinparadise I feel so bad for Lace but Eliza and Rodney just seem to work so well and Rodney was right to just be upfront with her #bachelorinparadise https://t.co/KPedCTQNZQ

🧡🥀🫶🏽 @JohnnicaZakeyta i feel bad for lace, but i think we all knew as soon as rodney saw eliza that it was over #BachelorInParadise i feel bad for lace, but i think we all knew as soon as rodney saw eliza that it was over #BachelorInParadise

Bachelor in Paradise has been getting interesting with each passing episode. As the new twist created shock waves on the beach, chaos ensued and saw the cast get into conflicts, arguments and fights. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

Keep watching Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes