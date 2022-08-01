What time will Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 13 air on VH1? Brooke x Jackie struggle to make amends

Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 13 will air on VH1 at 8 pm ET. As the finale approaches, drama on the reality show gets more intense. After the fight between Jackie and Brooke in the previous episode, the upcoming episode will see a more heated argument between the two, making it difficult for both to make amends.

Brooke and Jackie had their ups and downs, but things got worse when Jackie took the ladies on a trip to a deserted land to research an upcoming horror film.

All about Episode 13 of Basketball Wives Season 10

The upcoming episode of Basketball Wives will air on Monday. In the new episode, viewers will witness Brooke and Jackie in yet another argument. The episode description reads:

“As the Palm Springs trip concludes, Brooke and Jackie struggle to resolve their issues and Jen receives a surprise visitor -- and a startling proposal; Malaysia makes a decision about her family's future; Angel enters the final days of her pregnancy.”

The episode will start with Jackie explaining the dinner night fiasco to Malaysia and how she flipped the table due to a fight with Brooke, who wasn't invited on the trip. Jackie gets emotional and breaks down on the call saying she is so “mad.”

The next day, when the ladies meet up again for the excursion, Jackie is not happy to see Brooke, as she “personally told Brooke can not come.” However, Brooke was there, all smiles, saying it was her excursion, which irked Jackie again.

The ladies once again get into a verbal fight, as Jackie asked Brooke not to call her “b*tch.” However, before things could escalate further and take turn for the worse, other ladies break their conversation.

This, though, doesn't last too long as they come face-to-face yet again at a casino-themed party where Jackie says that her "heart" doesn't want to see Brooke again. This surprises the rest of the ladies on the table.

Quick recap of Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 12

In the previous episode of Basketball Wives, things got heated between Jackie and Brooke as they engaged in a verbal spat.

The description of the episode read:

"Emotions flare amongst the group as Brooke tries to wrestle control of the trip away from Jackie; a bewitching activity catches Brandi off guard; Brittish relies on the sisterhood for comfort as she struggles to cope with her recent arrest."

In episode 12, Jackie took Duffey, Brandi and Brittish to visit the witches, which surprised them. Brandi was not pleased with the idea and yelled at Jackie before heading back to the room where she told Brooke and Jennifer about the whole ordeal.

During dinner, Brandi and Jackie got into a heated argument about former’s reaction to the witches. Brooke joined the argument and narrated the story when Jackie took her to séance and how it affected her. She told everyone that after the visit with Jackie, she was sleep attacked by a demon and was left paralyzed.

Soon things turned nasty between Jackie and Brooke. They hurled cuss words at each other and in the end, Jackie flipped the table upside down in anger, saying that Brooke had woken up the old Jackie again.

The whole situation created a ruckus in the restaurant and among the ladies. In the confessional, Duffy wondered if the witches had possessed Jackie.

Tune in on Monday on VH1 at 8 pm ET to watch episode 13 of Basketball Wives.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far