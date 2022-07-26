"The old Jackie is back": Basketball Wives fans left astounded by Jackie and Brooke's fight in Episode 12

VH1's Basketball Wives returned for another intense episode on Monday night and this week saw the unleashing of the "old Jackie"

With the season finale just around the corner, the drama and the confrontation on the famed reality TV series was quite high. One thing that left fans stunned was the heated argument between Jackie and Brooke that led to the former flipping a table.

Fans who watched the episode took to Twitter to share their feelings about the episode and especially Jackie's reactions. One of them even said, "The old Jackie is back."

IG @shop.aslabel 🛍 @ash_slay 🤣🤣 #BBWLA Brooke done drag out crazy Jackie and my ass is hollering out at how she tore up the restaurant screaming like King Kong. The old Jackie is back🤣🤣 #BasketballWives Brooke done drag out crazy Jackie and my ass is hollering out at how she tore up the restaurant screaming like King Kong. The old Jackie is back 💀🤣🤣 #BasketballWives #BBWLA https://t.co/WPWcKMbE8T

Episode 12 of Basketball Wives kicked off right where it ended last week. Jackie took the ladies on a surprise trip without revealing too many details. Their destination turned out to be some deserted land where Jackie was supposedly doing research for an upcoming horror film.

When Jackie took some of them to visit a couple of witches, the women weren't happy and later Jackie and Brandi got into a heated argument. Brooke, who was a part of this, also confronted Jackie which led to her flipping the table.

Fans who watched Jackie behave like all hell was unleashed took to social media to share their opinions. Some sided with Brooke and agreed that it was wrong of Jackie to lie to others about the trip. However, others sided with Jackie. Twitter was flooded with fans opining about the episode.

Some people noted that Brooke had brought the old Jackie back, while others added that they knew that the two women wouldn't be amicable to each other.

DD @DivaDebbs Chiiile , not them bringing out the old Jackie #BasketballWives Chiiile , not them bringing out the old Jackie #BasketballWives https://t.co/u8KrM3sS7w

Some fans said that although the situation was wrong, they had missed the "old Jackie." One fan even said, "I’d love to see old crazy Jackie for a minute tonight."

lauren b. @girlintech_ This is so wrong but I missed the old Jackie Christie lmaoooo #BasketballWives This is so wrong but I missed the old Jackie Christie lmaoooo #BasketballWives

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Welp Brooke U Got the old Jackie to comeback out to play don't be shocked now that she doesn't want nothing else to do with u #BasketballWives Welp Brooke U Got the old Jackie to comeback out to play don't be shocked now that she doesn't want nothing else to do with u #BasketballWives

M.J. @phaedoz They done brought the old Jackie back #BasketballWives They done brought the old Jackie back #BasketballWives

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Brooke Asking for the OLD Jackie to comeback and Check her and I hate that because Jackie was doing GOOD keeping her Calm Tone #BasketballWives Brooke Asking for the OLD Jackie to comeback and Check her and I hate that because Jackie was doing GOOD keeping her Calm Tone #BasketballWives

MonDemSuga 😌 @therealkoko___ Brooke really wants her role back on #BasketballWives bc she has some nerve and balls to come for Jackie lmaoooooo I’d love to see old crazy Jackie for a minute tonight Brooke really wants her role back on #BasketballWives bc she has some nerve and balls to come for Jackie lmaoooooo I’d love to see old crazy Jackie for a minute tonight

tae @taae4k #basketballwives Showtime! y'all dine woke up the old jackie Showtime! y'all dine woke up the old jackie 😁 #basketballwives

Here's more information on what happened this week in Basketball Wives Episode 12

The day after the ladies reached the deserted land, Jackie took Duffey, Brandi and Brittish with her to visit the witches, which surprised them. As Brandi wanted nothing to do with it, she yelled at Jackie and then left the premises. She then went back to their hotel and told Brooke and Jennifer about the ordeal.

Basketball Wives @BasketballWives before ANY spells could be cast. 🧙🏾‍♀️ GURRRRL. This dinner went from 0 tobefore ANY spells could be cast. 🧙🏾‍♀️ #BasketballWives GURRRRL. This dinner went from 0 to 💯 before ANY spells could be cast. 🧙🏾‍♀️ #BasketballWives https://t.co/WHPDOGBlea

At night, as the women were all having dinner, Brandi and Jackie got into a confrontation about the former's reaction to the witches. Brooke, meanwhile, quickly got herself involved in the drama and spoke up about the incident that took place the last time Jackie took her to a seance. Brooke told the others that she was sleep attacked by a demon and was left paralyzed.

However, Jackie still wasn't done having a conversation with Brandi. The Basketball Wives star told the other ladies that she took them out there for a girls' trip. Despite it all, she couldn't get over the fact that Brandi had told her that Brooke was right about her.

All this led to a massive argument between Brooke and Jackie where both were cussing at one another. One thing led to another and Jackie went wild and by the time the other women had moved away from the table, she had flipped it upside down.

The other The Basketball Wives stars tried separating Jackie and Brooke from each other before it got worse, but Jackie wasn't backing down. She continued to yell at Brooke, claiming she had woken up the old Jackie.

As Duffy watched Jackie go wild at Brooke during dinner, the former wondered if the witches they had met earlier had possessed Jackie.

The series will return next week and will see Jackie getting on a call with Malaysia and giving her a rundown of what happened during the trip. In a sneak peek shared at the end of the episode, The Basketball Wives star is seen getting emotional and breaking down on the call. She also told Malaysia that she tore up the restaurant by flipping the table with the food.

More drama will unfold next week when the series returns.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on Vh1. Readers can check local listings for more information.

