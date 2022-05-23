What time will Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 2 air on VH1? Plot, release date, and more about the reality series

Basketball Wives Season 10 returned last week, and fans can’t get enough of the show. After an intense premiere episode, the ladies return with a brand new episode this Monday on VH1.

The previous season ended in March 2021. The reality TV show is about the drama-filled lives of wives, former spouses, and girlfriends of professional and popular basketball players. The latest season promises to be filled with extra doses of entertainment, drama, fights, and lavish parties.

The cast of Basketball Wives Season 10 includes Shaunie O’Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks, Brittish Williams, Brooke Bailey, Nia Dorsey, and Noria Dorsey-Taggart.

When will Basketball Wives Episode 2 air?

Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 2 is all set to air on Monday, May 23 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on VH1. Viewers can also watch the episode on Paramount Plus or on VH1’s website after it airs on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for multiple TV service providers. Some of the most popular live streaming services include Sling, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The second episode of Basketball Wives Season 10 promises to be an emotional rollercoaster. Brandi and Malaysia will be seen dealing with their fallout after three years of not speaking to each other.

The official synopsis of Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 2 reads:

“Duffey finds herself torn between choosing her DJ career or family, while Brandi and Malaysia deal with the fallout from their former friendship in their own ways; Brooke hosts a fabulous party for her birthday.”

This season, Duffey's storyline will revolve around her decision to choose between her career and family. The description on the network’s website hinted at the possibility of a feud between Duffey and her fiancé Iman Shokuohizadeh.

The description reads:

“DJ Duffey has made her way back since Season 5 and is still engaged to basketball agent Iman Shokuohizadeh. After several tours with rap superstar French Montana, the new mom is faced with Iman's ultimatum to quit DJing and stay home. Will she choose family over career, or will her independence force a wedge between her and her fiancé?”

Only time will tell what the future holds for Duffey.

Episode 1 recap

Basketball Wives Season 10 premiered on Monday, May 16, on VH1 at 8.00 PM. It featured all the ladies under one roof, but not all were comfortable being in the same space.

The synopsis of the previous episode read:

“Jackie and Doug celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary, Angel shares exciting news with the ladies, and emotions run high when Malaysia and Brandi discuss their falling out.”

While Jackie and Doug walked down the aisle again to celebrate their 26 years of marriage, Angel shared that she was pregnant. Amidst the exciting news, a fight broke between Malaysia and Brandi.

The two were not on speaking terms for three years, so Brandi decided to talk to Malaysia in episode 1. As soon as their greetings were finished, Brandi asked the latter whether she knew that Brandi’s father Wolf passed away a month ago. Malaysia looked surprised and said no.

In response, Brandi stated that they had mutual friends, so Malaysia must know of Wolf's passing. As Brandi kept accusing Malaysia of lying, the latter left Jackie’s party. The two locked horns once again at Jackie’s get-together. The episode ended on a cliffhanger with the ladies fighting.

Viewers will find more details about their love-hate relationship in the upcoming episode. Basketball Wives Season 10 airs new episodes every Monday on VH1 at 8:00 PM ET.

