What time will Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 6 air? Mother-daughter special, release date, and more details explored

A brand new episode of Beat Shazam, featuring hosts Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx, is all set to air on FOX this Monday. While Jamie Foxx has been hosting the show since its inception, Corinne Foxx joined him this season to complete the father-daughter hosting duo.

The competition series is about three teams trying to recognize some hit songs and win money. Those with the highest amount will get the chance to earn one million dollars by playing against Shazam, the popular song identification app.

In Season 5 Episode 6, the hosts will welcome three pairs of mothers and daughters who will participate for a chance to win the prize money. Titled Million Dollar Mommies!, the official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Teams of mothers and daughters battle to take home the million-dollar prize.”

Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 6 release date

The sixth episode of Beat Shazam Season 5 will air on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. ET and 8.00 p.m. CT on FOX. The episode will later be uploaded to the network’s website for those who missed the show on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can also opt for various live streaming services to watch the reality series. Fubo TV, XFINITY, YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Philo are some of the best TV service providers.

What to expect from the new episode

Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 6 will be a mother-daughter special episode. The three pairs who will participate in the upcoming episode are Vaneta and Jenae, Michelle and Deja, and Terri and Alexa.

Vaneta is the mother of Janae, who is a creative director by profession. She is the owner of SayQuoi Entertainment, an online company that provides social media management and brand consultations. Janae shared a preview of the new episode, where the mother-daughter was seen singing for Jamie Foxx.

Going by the trailer, viewers can expect a fun episode where the hosts showcase some dance moves with contestant Michelle. Co-host and Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, was seen cheering for her father and the contestants.

As per the official description of Beat Shazam, the format of the show reads:

“BEAT SHAZAM is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars.

The description also reveals the eye-watering amount of money that participants have won on the show so far:

Over the course of its four previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars.”

Before the mother-daughter special, the FOX show also welcomed father-daughter pairs when it celebrated Father’s Day in episode 4.

In the previous episode, the show welcomed teams consisting of best friends, teachers, and a big sister-little brother duo. While Jamie Foxx hosts and entertains the contestants, co-host Corinne turns DJ for the show.

The Spiderman actor is also the executive producer of the FOX show, which was co-created by Wes Kauble and Jeff Apploff. The reality TV series is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Television, BiggerStage, and Shazam.

Apart from Jamie, the executive producers also include Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Apploff, and Lauren Zalaznick.

Season 5 of Beat Shazam airs a new episode every Monday on FOX at 9.00 p.m. ET.

